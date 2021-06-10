What we learned from Virginia's Democratic primary.

3. Democrats have become the party of Northern Virginia. For the first time, all three nominees are from there. Meanwhile, the top echelon of the party’s General Assembly leadership is also all from Northern Virginia – the Speaker of the House, the House Majority Leader, the Senate Majority Leader, the chairs of the House and Senate money committees. This is an unprecedented concentration of power in a single part of the state. Granted, it’s the most populous part of the state, but Democrats are opening themselves up to criticism that they don’t really understand the whole state. (Once again, we must point out how House Democrats from Northern Virginia killed both a constitutional amendment to fix school disparities and a measure to pay for school construction in less affluent parts of the states.) In a social media age, maybe geography doesn’t matter as much as it used to. Still, Republicans can legitimately claim that they, and not the Democrats, have nominated a ticket that looks more like modern-day Virginia. Democrats nominated two white men and a woman of color; Republicans nominated one white man, a Black woman and a Latino. Democrats nominated three Northern Virginians, Republicans nominated a candidate for governor who grew up in Richmond and Virginia Beach and now lies in Northern Virginia, a candidate for lieutenant governor who once represented Norfolk and now lives in Winchester, and a candidate for attorney general from Virginia Beach.