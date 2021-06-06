What will the primary show us?

In the attorney general’s race, Mark Herring is attempting to do what no one has done since Abram Penn Staples of Martinsville in the 1940s – get elected to three terms. That has complicated the ambitions of Del. Jay Jones of Norfolk, a rising star in the party who had planned to run for attorney general back when Herring said he was going to run for governor and then changed his mind. Gov. Ralph Northam has endorsed Jones, but it’s unclear whether that will be enough; Herring seems to have used his office to do virtually all the things Democrats would want him to do. If he is denied renomination, it would probably be more surprising than McAuliffe losing.

If that conventional wisdom is right – and who knows how the conventional wisdom is faring these days? – that means the party is poised to nominate two white men, which automatically means Democrats will field a ticket less diverse than the Republican one, which includes a Black woman (Winsome Sears) for lieutenant governor and a Latino man (Jason Miyares) for attorney general. Given how much Democrats say they prize diversity, that would be awkward. And that’s why the lieutenant governor’s race is so fascinating – and perhaps so wide open.

There are six candidates – a record for any statewide primary field. Much of the Democratic establishment has rallied behind Del. Hala Ayala of Prince William. She’s a Black Latina, which would give Democrats both a woman and a person of color on a ticket with two white men. On the other hand, that would also give Democrats an all-Northern Virginia ticket, something that’s never been tried. The surprise of the season has been Del. Sam Rasoul of Roanoke, who a) has energized a good portion of the progressive wing of the party, b) devoted far more time to organizing rural Virginia than Democrats typically do, securing the endorsements of former Attorney General Mary Sue Terry and former Rep. Rick Boucher in the process and c) leads the pack in fund-raising (Ayala is third). Rasoul has also dominated the news, although not always by his own choosing. A debate moderator singled him out to ask if, as a Muslim, he could represent all Virginians. That question seemed to backfire, and brought Rasoul several days worth of headlines. Will that also pay off at the polls? Democrats who hadn’t made up their minds now face this uncomfortable question – if they don’t vote for Rasoul, are they secretly giving in to some bigotry? Rasoul also indirectly benefits from Ayala’s last-minute flip-flop; she first pledged not to take utility money then accepted $100,000 from Dominion Energy, making it her second biggest donor. That’s prompted an anti-Ayala ad campaign from the Clean Virginia PAC.