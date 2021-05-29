Who says reversion is a good idea?

So we are left with our memorandum, which was approved unanimously by City Council and by a majority of the Board of Supervisors, even though not one of them liked it, wanted it or even could swallow it cleanly.

That Debra Buchanan and Joe Bryant voted against the memorandum is notable, seen by some as pure politics for Mr. Bryant, who is up for re-election. We don’t often find – as in virtually never – votes of politics that are wedded to votes of conscience. So for Mr. Bryant to play politics would suggest he believes what he said: Large numbers of residents are against this “merger.” But how could he know? Whom did he ask?

Well, none of us, to be sure.

No, we residents of the city and county have no memorandum of understanding because we don’t know all the answers and perhaps even not all the questions.

Like the most basic: Why is there unanimity on City Council for this reversion? Do those five people think the future for the city is bleak? Their revenue commissioner says otherwise. They don't think they can grow? Is that surrendering to an inability to govern?