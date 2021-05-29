Who says reversion is a good idea?

The words were precise, pointed and in some cases tinged with insult, and they gave us a clear picture of what we can expect in the next year or so as the city of Martinsville follows through with its plans to revert to a town in Henry County.
It’s like when Joshua and his men marched around the city of Jericho for seven days making a lot of noise, and finally the walls came tumbling down. Except that when Henry County’s walls around the city of Martinsville come tumbling down, it will because the people inside were making all the noise.
The City Council and the Board of Supervisors signed a memorandum of understanding on the key points of how the county is surrendering to city’s demands.
But we don’t understand.
This is a bad thing, and it should not be happening. And we wondering who is driving this de-centrifugal force. Why would a city of rich heritage give up its charter rather than sit down and address some opportunities?
First, let’s be clear that Virginia’s only-in-the-nation structure that separates cities and counties as independent “localities” is – sorry – dumb.
Second, the restriction on a city’s ability to annex land and, thus, “county-lock” its growth is, sorry, dumb.
There are ways to manage these growth issues, but Virginia’s law imbues city limits as battle lines, casting relative governments as competitors rather than partners. Yes, again, dumb.
So we are left with our memorandum, which was approved unanimously by City Council and by a majority of the Board of Supervisors, even though not one of them liked it, wanted it or even could swallow it cleanly.
That Debra Buchanan and Joe Bryant voted against the memorandum is notable, seen by some as pure politics for Mr. Bryant, who is up for re-election. We don’t often find – as in virtually never – votes of politics that are wedded to votes of conscience. So for Mr. Bryant to play politics would suggest he believes what he said: Large numbers of residents are against this “merger.” But how could he know? Whom did he ask?
Well, none of us, to be sure.
No, we residents of the city and county have no memorandum of understanding because we don’t know all the answers and perhaps even not all the questions.
Like the most basic: Why is there unanimity on City Council for this reversion? Do those five people think the future for the city is bleak? Their revenue commissioner says otherwise. They don't think they can grow? Is that surrendering to an inability to govern?
The council is a weak body as it is. Its mayor and vice mayor are ceremonial and parliamentary. They have no more power than anyone else, and their ability to stand and speak on behalf of the constituents is at best limited by their knowledge and their talents. So who is making this happen? Who is directing this parade?
We know Martinsville has been discussing this since the quill was retired, by why is this the board finally to take action? And why do so without even discussing it with their residents? Why not get input, take suggestions, find out what is important to the 12,852 (last count) who live in the city?
Otherwise there is no more “City Without Limits.” That becomes a sham. Hundreds of years of heritage and pride and civic investment by so many is put out with the garbage that won’t be picked up on Monday.
Sure, there are elements that should be merged – schools, jails, courts, parks & recreation, maybe utilities – but throwing in the whole city structure is the stuff of babies and bathwater.
You know this likely will mean the end of Martinsville High School as we have known it? Another piece of civic pride and heritage recast into something else. And that would be odd considering MHS is the most-well-conditioned school building in either district as well as the most centrally located.
Council member Danny Turner: “I don’t think the county will be so petty as to close the most central high school in Martinsville and Henry County.”
Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles: “I’m very concerned … will they really do what’s in the best benefit of all or will they be punitive towards us?”
That they employed the words “petty” and “punitive” sort of premeditates the enmity that permeates this whole process.
We aren’t sympathizing with the Board of Supervisors, because their main statement about all of this was to warn of the tax increases to come (they aren’t wrong about that). Such alarms always draws a response.
But neither did supervisors bring the public forward to help drive this debate. They didn’t ask and didn’t answer and only moaned about what the city and state law were doing to them.
County Administrator Tim Hall says this is “emotional. The process is shoved down the people’s throats.”
We citizens are left to swallow an arbitrary understanding, and we weren’t even invited to the table.
The question is: Who is doing forcing this feeding and why?
Please, whoever you are, stand up. At least someone is asking what you have to say.