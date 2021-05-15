Who will tell us something about reversion?

Where will my children go to school next year? Will they be bused across the county or still able to roam the halls in our neighborhood?

In fact, will the great teacher who even working remotely helped my third-grader become a better reader have a job next year? How about my daughter’s soccer coach? Will my son get to join JROTC?

Will there even be Martinsville Bulldogs after this year? Or will my MHS junior have to graduate as a Warrior or a Bengal?

What’s going to happen with that new jail being built on DuPont Road? Will that be big enough for the city and the county?

Where will I pay my water bill? My power bill?

If I call 911, will there still be a fire station near my house? Or will it close?

My kid is going to stay a remote learner. Will the MiNet still work? Who do I call if it doesn’t?

My friend’s case is pending in Martinsville General District Court. Will he have to start all over with a new prosecutor to consider the charges?

Do I have to drive all the way out to Collinsville to pay my taxes or register to vote or get a permit?

You see, we have a lot of questions. There are dozens more.