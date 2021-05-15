Who will tell us something about reversion?

We saw the big headlines in the Bulletin on Friday morning, and the message was clear:
“Reversion is ready.”
Those three words said a lot for what they actually said and what they actually mean.
They were derived from this statement that was read during a meeting from the Commission on Local Governments, the group that first would have to approve Martinsville’s petition to relinquish its title as a city and take up the presence of a town.
Does that prospect make you a little weepy? If you’ve lived your generation in the city limits, with Martinsville blocked across your high school hoodie and have taken pride to be from the “City Without Limits,” aren’t you just a tad bit sad? We are.
The irony is that the “City Without Limits” will become a town with no limits (there’s no resonance in that slogan, is there?) and will begin with the most severe of limits:
The limits on what we actually know about all of this.
Here’s what we were told on Thursday, as reported by the Bulletin’s Bill Wyatt, based on a joint statement from Martinsville and Henry County read by David Conmy, policy administrator for the Commission on Local Governments, during that meeting:
"The parties have reached an agreement in principle that they anticipate will be approved at a meeting of the two governing bodies before the end of the month.”
And that’s all we are being allowed to know.
As residents of Martinsville and Henry County, we have no earthly idea what lawyers sequestered in a room have discussed, much less decided, and we are the folks paying their retainers and hourly rates, which must be well into six figures already.
You may recall that on April 28 and April 29, representatives such as Mayor Kathy Lawson, Board of Supervisors Chair Jim Adams, attorneys Eric Monday (city) and George Lyle (county) and some hired guns locked (literally) themselves in a board room at the training center at Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre, which is so far from most yearning ears that it’s only yards from being in North Carolina.
In that room a mediator was responsible to help them sort out their differences, and that mediator must have worked magic, because the somewhat disparaging airs that had enveloped the two parties have been replaced by a different kind of air: dead air.
Their first agreement most assuredly is to embrace and reinforce their law-allowed silence, even if it’s a position devoid of honesty, transparency and, ultimately, integrity.
So, folks, what is going on? What were the problems, and what are the agreed solutions? What are you doing to us? We shouldn’t have to wait to find out.
Who among us is going to get a tax increase out of this? How much will it be? Where will the money go?
Where will my children go to school next year? Will they be bused across the county or still able to roam the halls in our neighborhood?
In fact, will the great teacher who even working remotely helped my third-grader become a better reader have a job next year? How about my daughter’s soccer coach? Will my son get to join JROTC?
Will there even be Martinsville Bulldogs after this year? Or will my MHS junior have to graduate as a Warrior or a Bengal?
What’s going to happen with that new jail being built on DuPont Road? Will that be big enough for the city and the county?
Where will I pay my water bill? My power bill?
If I call 911, will there still be a fire station near my house? Or will it close?
My kid is going to stay a remote learner. Will the MiNet still work? Who do I call if it doesn’t?
My friend’s case is pending in Martinsville General District Court. Will he have to start all over with a new prosecutor to consider the charges?
Do I have to drive all the way out to Collinsville to pay my taxes or register to vote or get a permit?
You see, we have a lot of questions. There are dozens more.
But the people with all the answers aren’t telling us anything, aren’t allowing us any input on arriving at the solutions.
It’s like we pay our taxes and cast our votes, and our ability to contribute to decisions about our futures stops there. Heck, because of the pandemic, there weren’t even any public comments at public meetings.
Everything is hush-your-mouth, put-down-your-hand, get-out-of-the-way, we’ll-let-you-know.
Right, you’ll let us know when this is all said and done.
That’s too late.
You know, who among us asked for reversion and the change that will come with it? Does it matter whether or not most of us prefer this change?
Apparently not. Apparently, as is the case with many important decisions, the voices of a few decide the message for many.
That’s an ugly way to run a government.
Sadly, looks like we better get used to it.