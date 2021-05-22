Will you do the honorable thing?

And let’s put that into real numbers, not percentages: There are more than 96,000 residents of the district who are not fully vaccinated, and about 87,000 have had no shot at all.

The only number close to acceptable in the district is that 42.5% of the residents of Martinsville have had at least one shot, but only 34.5% of them are fully vaccinated. Patrick County has only 31.1% who have had even one shot, and about 26% are fully vaccinated. Henry County also has a full-vaccination rate below 30%.

Even when you deduct the number of children who haven’t had the opportunity, that’s a lot of arms not reaching out to help the community.

And that leaves 70% of us who still are REQUIRED to wear a mask everywhere.

And then we see people say stuff like this:

“I only wear a mask when forced [and I’m] not taking the shot for a long time,” as one woman said.

And we want to say “grow up.”

You realize, don’t you, that there are variants out there trying to sending us back into pandemic shutdown? Are you going to help them or help your neighbors, as the New Testament tells us to do?