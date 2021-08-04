Youngkin comes up short for rural Virginia on his economic plan

McAuliffe has trumpeted a “big and bold” school plan, but it’s not so big and bold as to talk about school construction, either.

All Youngkin had to do was endorse a proposal put forward by a fellow Republican — state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, has pushed a $3 billion bond issue for school construction. But he didn’t.

And neither candidate has endorsed a constitutional amendment to close that disparity between rich and poor schools. Rural Virginia is being ignored by both candidates.

Notice we’re not talking up McAuliffe here. We saw four years of a McAuliffe governorship, so we all know what another four years would mean.

Rural Virginians have no particular reason to be excited about the prospect of another four years of McAuliffe — and Youngkin now seems to be saying we have no reason to be excited about four years of him, either.

Oh, people who care about culture war issues might occasionally get to feel good about something, but none of those change the daily economic realities.