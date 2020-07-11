OUR VIEW: Back-to-school can't be based on politics

The Democratic convention of 1924 was an ugly affair from the beginning, and it would eventually get uglier. Democrats arrived in New York out of power and out of sorts. Their top two candidates — William McAdoo and Al Smith — were deeply polarizing for different reasons, the former for a scandal and latter for his Catholicism. The party was split over many fundamental issues of the day, none more so than whether Democrats should condemn the Ku Klux Klan (they didn’t). The front page of The New York Times on June 28, 1924 shouted: “Klan issue overshadows all on eve of balloting.”