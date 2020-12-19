OUR VIEW: Bob Good's words suggest he's not good enough for 5th District

But Good stole their show, and he hasn’t even been sworn in. This is what he told the assembled masses:

"I can't tell you how great it is to look out there and see your faces. This looks like a group of people that get that this is a phony pandemic.

"It's a serious virus, but it's a virus. It's not a pandemic. It's great to see your faces. You get it. You stand up against tyranny. Thank you for being here today. Thank you for saying 'no' to the insanity."

Interesting that he used the word “insanity,” because his comments certainly reflect that. Certainly he doesn’t care that in Henry County alone 2,317 people as of Saturday had tested positive and 47 had died from COVID-19. Almost 200 had been hospitalized. Around the state, the total now has surpassed 300,000 cases. You think those people and their families think the virus is “phony”?