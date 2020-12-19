OUR VIEW: Bob Good's words suggest he's not good enough for 5th District

That new state redistricting commission being formed to redraw political boundaries can’t move fast enough for us.
We long have wanted our sliver of Henry County to be out of the 5th Congressional District, a gerrymandered, Idaho-shaped blob that stretches from the southern border of Pittsylvania and Henry counties to the northern extremes of Fauquier County, about 200 miles. We’ve never felt very much a valuable part of that political precinct, a factor we have hoped this new non-partisan process would ameliorate.
But after last weekend we want out immediately, before we are dragged down into the muck of stupidity and embarrassment brought on by the new man who will be representing the 5th District in Congress.
That would be Bob Good, who was rammed into nomination through a convention process last summer to remove one-term incumbent Denver Riggleman, then whipped Democrat Cameron Webb in the General Election.
A couple of thousand of you voted for Good. That is your right. But his remarks at a pro-Trump rally in Washington, in which he identified himself as your new man in Washington and called the coronavirus “phony,” certainly didn’t present a person focused on your best interests.
First there was the whole premise of that rally: to promote the conspiracy-contrived concept that the 2020 presidential election was rigged and that Donald Trump should be remain in office. We understand some of you share this view. We don’t really know why you would, but you do.
That idea, as presented in a lawsuit filed by the Texas attorney general that sought to overturn voting in states Trump lost so he could be retained, is an affront to democracy and jackhammers at one of the supporting pillars of our Constitution.
And lest some of you residents be shaking your head at Good, please note that Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem), who represents the rest of Henry County and all of Patrick County, was one of three Republican representatives from Virginia – Ben Cline (R-Rockbridge) and Rob Wittman (R-Montross) were the others – who signed an amicus brief in support of that lawsuit, which the Supreme Court tossed without any hesitation.
Those men showed such a spineless lack of care for the Constitution that they should be removed from office in the 2022 election cycle, if not forced to resign in shame before then.
Griffith, who didn’t sign on originally, even went so far as to call the brief “well-written and persuasive” in a statement, the Virginia Mercury reported. It’s all such an appalling affront.
But Good stole their show, and he hasn’t even been sworn in. This is what he told the assembled masses:
"I can't tell you how great it is to look out there and see your faces. This looks like a group of people that get that this is a phony pandemic.
"It's a serious virus, but it's a virus. It's not a pandemic. It's great to see your faces. You get it. You stand up against tyranny. Thank you for being here today. Thank you for saying 'no' to the insanity."
Interesting that he used the word “insanity,” because his comments certainly reflect that. Certainly he doesn’t care that in Henry County alone 2,317 people as of Saturday had tested positive and 47 had died from COVID-19. Almost 200 had been hospitalized. Around the state, the total now has surpassed 300,000 cases. You think those people and their families think the virus is “phony”?
Contrast that to the comments of Riggleman, who apparently was not conservative enough so that a process had to be created to get him “out-righted,” as it’s called. This is what Riggleman, an intelligence expert, said in his final address to Congress last week:
“As we transition to a new administration, I implore all to consider the sources of information you receive, to fact check diligently. To recognize that many bad actors who spread spurious and fantastical conspiracy theories under banners like QAnon, Kraken, ‘Stop the Steal,’ ‘Scamdemic’ and many other emotive terms and coded language are not disseminating information rooted in knowledge but with questionable motives and greed.
“They are rooted in misunderstanding or fraud or in some cases, ignorance.
He referred to a “firehose of disinformation” and said “unbiased, fact-based information sustains our republic.”
We think he must have been speaking directly about Good, whose fondness for any conspiracy theory is well known. His comments about the virus and his endorsement of the campaign rig-a-ma-role remove all consideration that he has the judgment to serve.
We didn’t want to be in the 5th District when Riggleman was our representative either, but that was about geography. Now it is about having someone we can respect, someone who doesn’t embarrass us.
That’s not Bob Good. He has shown he never will be good enough.
