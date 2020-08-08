OUR VIEW: Distance learning isn't a far-off concept

The hopes and visions spelled out in the Declaration of Independence were about to be realized 239 years ago today. On August 1, 1781, British Gen. Lord Cornwallis marched his 8,000 troops to Yorktown and began his occupation of the city. It was a mistake. The move ended up leaving the general and his army trapped in the small Virginia seaport. By mid-October, Cornwallis was surrounded by forces led by Gen. George Washington, the Marquis de Lafayette and the Count de Rochambeau. At sea, the Comte de Grasse blockaded the British Navy in the York River. On Oct. 19, the British general surrendered. And, as Lafayette noted, liberty had its own country.