OUR VIEW: Distance learning isn't a far-off concept

You have every right to decide personally whether you think schools should be reopening in person on Monday.
In our view, remaining cautious and at home are the right paths to protecting students and – more importantly – protecting their family members and their teachers, who might not be so resilient against COVID-19.
Most who argue for reopening schools – and that includes persistent President Trump, even as his son’s private school remains closed – is that students are losing educational ground because they don’t get the same oversight at a computer as they would in the classroom. Oh, and, yeah, no football (see Tate Reeves, governor, Mississippi).
We certainly agree our youngest need coaching in their reading, writing and arithmetic (to employ an archaic term) – if not their best spirals. Students ages 3-8 will soak up as much mask-to-mask teaching as can be executed safely and form their foundations for future learning. Likewise is the case for students with disabilities and some with language barriers.
But for the majority of the rest, those digitally fluent young people of our ever-virtual world, we say any step back in learning has nothing to do with the software and everything to do with the already most important elements of any educational system:
The commitment of parents and the communication skills of teachers.
Students in Henry County and Martinsville go back to school on Monday. Only they won’t have fashion duels, coolest backpacks or jockeying for prime seats on the bus as headline events. They will be at home, where the alarm clock may not matter and the food definitely may not come from a cafeteria.
But will most of them be at a learning “distant-disadvantage”? Will they be lost to technological tutelage? We aren’t so sure. Who knows more about using a computer effectively than do our children?
No, failure likely would be the product of multiplying parents incapable or unwilling to participate in the learning experience times teachers who haven’t adapted to new tools and impersonal methods. Many parents don’t ensure their children are focused or prepared or even in school. (Just ask the teachers.) And some teachers don’t invest in or challenge students fully. (Just ask the parents.)
Yes, this feels new, but like most everything we experience these days, that feeling will become fleeting. Distance learning will emerge as the norm for the next generation, following a lot of other institutions and shedding the need for group settings reinforced by bricks and mortar as critical structures for knowledge expansion and discourse.
Perhaps we are about to inspire a dynamic intersection of technique, talent and tools that produces capabilities far beyond what we would’ve thought? After all, before spring who would have known how to Zoom?
And think about this: How would we have educated our students if this pandemic had struck in, say, 1989? We wouldn’t’ have. We maybe would have mailed or delivered workbooks to homes and found a way to collect them, but more likely, as with snow days, power outages and storm damage, schools would have closed until new facilities were prepared. Learning would have been suspended, calendars adjusted and life reset.
Now, learning and life will go on in a new way with that old bottom line for success: each parent and each teacher.
Will you invest in adapting and helping? Or will fear and loathing dominate your approach? We owe children our first and best efforts. They should stay home to protect your health. You should stay informed and committed to enhancing theirs. Or look at this as a new adventure.
Students, you are playing laboratory mice for how your children might be educated.
Teachers, you have a new challenge but without fights to stop, broken hearts to mend or vomit to clean up.
What an opportunity.
