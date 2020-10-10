OUR VIEW: Don't forget to register and vote

There are now 23 days remaining until official Election Day – yes, we are counting – and those 3-plus weeks can’t pass quickly enough. With every day there seems to be another divisive moment in this election process, and, with each headline and counterheadline and claim and counterclaim, we feel our breakfast creeping up our throat. You know what that means.

We have been urgent and vigilant in prior weeks to encourage you to take this election seriously – perhaps more seriously than any before it – and to be sure that you vote, do so correctly by early or mail/absentee processes that are underway and to be heard. It’s your democratic right to do so but your moral responsibility, we remind you.

This week will be the deadline to register to vote in Virginia. If you haven’t registered – and certainly then you haven’t voted – we implore you to do so, so that your voice may be heard, so that your feelings may be counted, so that, yes, democracy can work once again. We don’t want COVID-19 to claim another victim, and failure to vote is a fatal symptom.

We heard recently about efforts in Henry County and Martinsville schools, where students are not back in classrooms, that government teachers are taking up their unofficial roles of election “whips” and getting students registered.