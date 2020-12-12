OUR VIEW: Don't model Martinsville City Council's bad example

There was a most troubling moment on Tuesday night that was captured in the photographed moments of Martinsville City Council members as they said good-bye to outgoing colleague Jim Woods.
They stood there in a group of five, and only one of them, Jennifer Bowles, was wearing a face mask.
Woods, Mayor Kathy Lawson, Vice Mayor Chad Martin and council member Danny Turner, well, not so much.
Their smiling countenances were there for all of us to see, only we aren’t smiling very much.
In fact, if Bowles had not been standing a step or two to the left of the group, all five of them would’ve been within about a 6-foot space, much less 6 feet spaced.
We were aghast when we saw this, and we noted that readers of the Bulletin on social media offered some comments about this as well.
We wanted to strike our gavel and scatter them out of there (along with a few other people in the overcrowded chambers).
Because this was, in our judgment, a dereliction of duty.
Everyone coming into the Martinsville Municipal Building is required to wear a mask and stay spaced. Those addressing the council do unless speaking from the podium.
But the highest elected leaders in the city? No example required. Do as we say, not as we do.
It’s that sort of thinking an absence of leadership that has us in the deadly waters we now navigate.
Many are discussing with great urgency this week the development and distributions of vaccines that will help curtail the expansion of the novel coronavirus and its deadly disease. We are eager to see people lined up for injections and the population increasingly becoming immune.
But we aren’t yet immune to some of the issues surrounding those vaccines: That there will be a staggered rollout because of sheer volume, that distribution and inoculation will tax public health care in a whole new way, that maybe half of us will resist the vaccine for reasons that can appear reasonable to some but are not and that the immediate effect on expansion of the virus won’t even be noticeable for months more.
That’s because we as a nation have failed magnanimously in addressing this virus, neither having strong leadership nor a coordinated approach from the top down nor the personal commitment to each other to reduce spread of the disease.
Statistical trends show that even as the vaccine is being distributed, the virus will continue its recent and predicted deadly surge across the country, hospitalizing many, killing thousands a day – 3,000-plus a day! More than 9/11 and Pearl Harbor! – and disrupting the lives of every single one of us.
A vaccine doesn’t allow us suddenly to build a wall to keep out the insurgence of the virus. There is no force field. The vaccine is just one person getting a dose to protect one person. We should have thought of protections months ago and tried to build barriers then.
So now we have Gov. Ralph Northam this week appropriately tightening controls about hours when people can be out and how many people can be allowed to gather publicly. These steps weren’t draconian and by some measures maybe didn’t go far enough. Certainly they were much more restrained than steps taken elsewhere.
But many of you already have started to whine about them, that those changes will kill businesses and jobs and the economy.
The virus is killing your loved ones and neighbors.
Businesses can rebuild, but lives can’t be restored.
We are in this predicament because we as a people have declined to model best practices to protect one another, much like City Council failed.
This is what Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said during a speech on Thursday:
“Where I think we could have done better as a nation is actually had more consistency in messaging, among all the American public, not just our political leaders, not just our governors, but all the public.”
He’s right. We’ve all failed to some extent. We see uncovered faces and sometimes crowded gatherings of people just about every day. We see examples of those who flout the guidelines and endanger each of us.
We heard it again this week from leaders at Sovah Health, where patient beds are filling up a rapid and concerning pace.
And we heard this in a catchy phrase from Dr. Scott Spillmann, the director of the Pittsylvania County-Danville Health District, who reminded citizens in his area of his “3 Ws:” Wear a mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands.
Because we haven’t been doing those things, we won’t soon wash our hands of this virus and its impact on our community.
Sunday through Friday, our health district this week has added 426 cases – 71 per day – 23 were hospitalized, and six more have died of COVID-19. Two of those dead lived in Martinsville.
And, yeah, maybe Dr. Spillmann could spell out what to do for members of the Martinsville City Council.
