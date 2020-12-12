OUR VIEW: Don't model Martinsville City Council's bad example

Because this was, in our judgment, a dereliction of duty.

Everyone coming into the Martinsville Municipal Building is required to wear a mask and stay spaced. Those addressing the council do unless speaking from the podium.

But the highest elected leaders in the city? No example required. Do as we say, not as we do.

It’s that sort of thinking an absence of leadership that has us in the deadly waters we now navigate.

Many are discussing with great urgency this week the development and distributions of vaccines that will help curtail the expansion of the novel coronavirus and its deadly disease. We are eager to see people lined up for injections and the population increasingly becoming immune.

But we aren’t yet immune to some of the issues surrounding those vaccines: That there will be a staggered rollout because of sheer volume, that distribution and inoculation will tax public health care in a whole new way, that maybe half of us will resist the vaccine for reasons that can appear reasonable to some but are not and that the immediate effect on expansion of the virus won’t even be noticeable for months more.