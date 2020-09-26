OUR VIEW: HCPS' return to classroom must get a good grade

We don’t know all the details of course, but we anticipate that a significant number of parents in Henry County will elect to continue their children’s learning from a distance as they monitor infection rates in the county and the likelihood of a vaccine emerging on the market – a forecast date that tends to blow around the calendar with each gust of wind.

Such caution would be wise. As it would be for teachers, who statistically would appear far more vulnerable to catch the virus and who would be exposed to dozens of potential germ flows, even if they are blocked behind masks from students who may not adhere to safe lifestyles at home. No one can help with that but conscientious and caring adults.

But we expect that the school board members – and we are glad these are elected as opposed to that hand-appointed group in Martinsville – are watching the data as carefully as we are.

They likely know that as of Friday Henry County has had 1,042 cases of the virus, more than half the 2,031 in the West Piedmont Health District. They ought to know that 20 residents have died, that 113 have been hospitalized.