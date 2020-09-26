OUR VIEW: HCPS' return to classroom must get a good grade

We hope they have it right, that they studied hard, that they listened well, that they made the safe decision.
We speak of the five members of the Henry County School Board who voted Thursday night to send students back to classrooms on a part-time basis starting Oct. 12. Two of their colleagues disagreed, as did several teachers who spoke at the heavily attended – if pandemically distanced – special meeting.
Their answer to this question was short-answer for sure. After several people spoke, including teachers, the vote came and went.
We like simple and expedient public hearings, but we also like to make sure the deliberation was full and fundamental. This one felt – and we emphasize an impression – that it was a bit predetermined.
We compare this board’s actions with those in Martinsville and Patrick County, because each is affected by the same general set of facts and relatively the same level of threat from the novel coronavirus and its deadly offspring, COVID-19.
Martinsville changed its plans three times in the last weeks before classes began digitally, and now administrators are waiting until the first quarter of the year to been completed (or early November) before reviewing their situation. We appreciate their patience and study.
Patrick County has been equally oscillating but has done so because of outbreaks and growing dangers. That board announced a hybrid plan, switched to virtual-only just days before school began, and a few weeks later switched back to the hybrid plan with fewer students than expected.
We don’t know all the details of course, but we anticipate that a significant number of parents in Henry County will elect to continue their children’s learning from a distance as they monitor infection rates in the county and the likelihood of a vaccine emerging on the market – a forecast date that tends to blow around the calendar with each gust of wind.
Such caution would be wise. As it would be for teachers, who statistically would appear far more vulnerable to catch the virus and who would be exposed to dozens of potential germ flows, even if they are blocked behind masks from students who may not adhere to safe lifestyles at home. No one can help with that but conscientious and caring adults.
But we expect that the school board members – and we are glad these are elected as opposed to that hand-appointed group in Martinsville – are watching the data as carefully as we are.
They likely know that as of Friday Henry County has had 1,042 cases of the virus, more than half the 2,031 in the West Piedmont Health District. They ought to know that 20 residents have died, that 113 have been hospitalized.
They should know that in the district the positivity rate in testing has declined about 3% since August, but its 10.6% as of Friday is slightly more than double the statewide rate. They should know that Henry County’s average daily new-case rate per 100,000 population is 14.3% for the past seven days, about 50% higher than the state’s. They likely know that 241 of the district’s cases were children, 19 or younger, about 12%. They also may know that more than half, some 1,203, are between the ages of 20 and 60 – or prime teaching years. They also know that the arrows for measuring all of these in August and September have been pointing precipitously and perilously up.
But that’s a lot of higher math, and we trust the board recognized each piece of data and calculated a risk factor. A statistical savant surely has.
Now we just have to relax and trust. We have to believe the homework was done, the tests were passed, and the planning for safety is air tight and strictly enforced. We have to believe that politics played no role. That would be an automatic zero.
Because, you know, lives depend on it.
