OUR VIEW: Let's not forget teachers in school equation

Those who lead our schools toward correct decisions have been wandering all over the place on this reopening plan.
It’s like they are in geometry class and have been given a theorem and are trying to find the correct proof. Sometimes they just go off on tangents, and sometimes they wind up going full circle.
Maybe because the answer to this problem does not have nice sharp edges and equal sides. There is little isosceles about any of this, and there’s nary a straight line to a correct solution. This isn’t bonehead math.
Henry County School Board members were the first to put down their pencils and say “hybrid” – part in-class learning, part remote — is the right answer. Then Martinsville City Schools came along with a phased-in approach, OKd a hybrid plan and then 360’d back to all-virtual. Patrick County drew up its model, set it aside for review, then implemented it and then, well, promised maybe to erase it all and start over after a month. Yes, this is difficult. There is no clear calculus. And we all want exactly the same answers: for our students to be back in school like normal, for the virus to go away and for everyone to learn happily ever after.
Actually, let’s reduce that: The imperative is to ensure that learning continues in the safest way possible.
Only not everyone agrees on how safety should be measured. Some think that it’s OK to send kids into a place where social distancing, like, {span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}never{/span} happens and expect the virus not to spread and no one to get really sick and there is no remote possibility that someone could die.
Most point to statistics about how the young withstand COVID-19 almost uniformly. And in fact, Dr. Merris Stambaugh, a physician who practices family medicine and is a member of the Henry County School Board, voted this week for kids to go to school full time because, he argued, data from the Virginia Department of Health show “the low medical risk to children.”
Now if anyone should understand viruses and health trends it should be Dr. Stambaugh, so it’s really stunning to us that he so clearly and myopically misses the much bigger point.When and if those kids go back into the classroom, they won’t be there by themselves. They are routinely corralled, herded, goaded, shoved, wiped and comforted by teachers. And teachers in general would appear extremely vulnerable to contracting and falling ill from the novel coronavirus.
Let’s face it: Although many teachers are young and strong, many are not. Some are older and will have medical vulnerabilities. There may not be enough masks, linear feet and disinfectant to keep teachers out of the way of young people’s always runaway bodily fluids, particularly those who teach preschool, kindergarten and elementary.
We think, in fact, that the safety of teachers is the most important variable in this whole equation. These are adults who already are tragically underpaid, overworked and typically unappreciated. Do they also have to endanger their lives when they can avoid doing so?
We aren’t privy to all the discussions administrators and educators have had about this, but we don’t hear the words “protect our vulnerable teachers” coming out of many lips. And we worry that job insecurity renders mute teachers who might want to speak up. If so, that’s another bit of tragedy.
Dr. Stambaugh also sort of backhandedly made the point in arguing the resilience of young people. The virus, he said, is “devastating to adults, especially the elderly.”
He has his data points correct, but his formula is inverted. The vulnerability of having kids back in classrooms is not so much about the students as it is the adults.
And there can be no valid solution to all of this without that being the common denominator.
