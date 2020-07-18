OUR VIEW: Martinsville City Council should've kept quiet

Jennifer Bowles is angry at how she has been treated. She’s angry because her public finger-pointing with a private citizen has become a “thing.” She said she wanted to talk “briefly” about this issue – after her fellow council members brought up the topic during the Martinsville City Council meeting on Tuesday – and went on for about 350 words to explain her frustration.
And, you know, we agree with her, especially when she said, "I don't want to continue this conversation any further.”
Ms. Bowles’ irritation is a private conversation with a resident of Henry County that became public and how she felt threatened. We sympathize to a point, but we also would suggest Ms. Bowles’ public anxiety was made far worse by the way she was defended.
A fat finger of blame here should be pointed solely at City Attorney Eric Monday. He’s the person who decided apparently without counsel to spend public time, money and clout to defend her honor in this private tete-a-tete.
If he hadn’t, this would have remained a war of social media bile, and Ms. Bowles could have stood up for herself, as she is very good at doing. But, no, when the city residents’ dollars and reputation became her knights in shining armor, then this became “a story.”
Now it’s even worse, Ms. Bowles, because you and three of your fellow council members not only discussed this issue in public – again -- but you voted to commend Mr. Monday for at least bending the legal process to support you. And in so doing you teed up the city as a target for a legal swing by an attorney for the other guy.
You also failed in one other way: You didn’t do the responsible thing and recuse yourself from voting on council member Jim Woods’ ill-informed motion and Vice-Mayor Chad Martin’s second. You voted yea. You now have inculcated the inclusion of the city in your personal mess.
Let’s be perfectly clear here. What you and businessman Ray Reynolds said to each other about your views on race – and what was said by others on Facebook hence – really is an ugly and unacceptable outrage that should have been settled in person. Going public benefited no one and only demeaned the community as a whole.
We understand that feelings get hurt, which means reputations can be hurt, which means effectiveness, livelihoods and overall public image could be hurt. Everyone would have done well to remember that before shouting on social media.
This really is a “political” argument, it would seem, given our ongoing public reckoning in which President Trump has streamed gasoline onto thousands of little fires just like this one. Mr. Reynolds is an unabashed supporter of the president, which is really at the foundation of this whole thing.
And that creates two ironies: First, Mr. Reynolds lives and operates his businesses in Henry County. He didn’t vote for anyone on council or pay city taxes. The second is that the City Council now has entered this partisan “political” argument, and the council is structured as a non-partisan board. Its members don’t run as Republicans or Democrats or Whigs or Tories. Those elected are just human beings, until politics transforms them into foaming-at-the-mouth Mr. Hydes.
That’s really what makes Mr. Monday’s decision to write that letter so unfortunate and, in our continuing opinion, improper. He elevated your “political” disagreement into the city’s business. It became a public record.
What almost certainly would not have been a story now has been several and undoubtedly will be at least one more. And there remains the possibility of the city’s liability for “helping” to sully a businessman’s reputation with the bilious and bellicose blathering of Mr. Monday’s letter.
The vote of support on Tuesday night by Mayor Kathy Lawson, Mr. Adams, Mr. Martin and you certainly makes that an opportunity. We hope it does not become a reality.
So what did Mr. Monday have to say when this whole discussion was unfolding at your meeting?
Nothing. He sat there and said nothing.
Wouldn’t this sad situation have been a whole lot better if he had done that in the first place?
