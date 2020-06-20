OUR VIEW: NCI's 'public' meeting taught us a lesson

Politicians grandstanding, attacking the press and suggesting the pandemic is no big deal. Doctors pleading with the government for more restrictions to slow the spread of the virus. Businesses clamoring for those same restrictions to be lifted, pandemic or no pandemic. People openly defying “social distancing” orders. Coronavirus 2020? Yes, but also the flu pandemic of 1918-19. Just about every social phenomena we’ve seen in the past few weeks we’ve seen before. The main difference between 1918 and 2020 is that now we have Twitter. That’s not necessarily progress.