OUR VIEW: Patrick Henry Community College's name game misfires

This conversation about the name of Patrick Henry Community College and whether that should be changed because of the history of slavery involving Virginia’s first governor, Patrick Henry, is a noble concept that we endorsed at its undertaking.

We are troubled by any public monuments erected to people whose historical views of his or her fellow citizens are less than embracing. In fact, there should be a law against that.

We also realize Virginia’s unique slice of colonial history, its prominence as the capitol of the Confederacy and the sheer coincidence of time and talent that would compromise an individual’s better judgment. In other words, when you grow up in a time of slavery and oppression in a state that was committed to those concepts, then you probably did your share of oppressing.

And as we have discovered across our state and our nation in this past year of incredible upheaval, there are friends and neighbors who may actually understand that history and not want to embrace it because of the inhumanity visited upon their forefathers, or because, we would hope, we have a better grasp of our immoral sins and wish to repent them.