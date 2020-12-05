OUR VIEW: Students don't need to be in classrooms right now

Patrick County Superintendent Dean Gilbert is admirably quick to alert about cases – this week announcing three exposures at two schools — but we encourage him to take a cue from new Danville Public Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston, who at her first board meeting on Thursday night, recommended that students return to virtual learning until at least Jan. 5. Her board unanimously concurred.

We know the arguments against such a change, that distance learning continues to be deficient in many areas, mostly because of the enduring failures of our public approach to broadband expansion. What should be an automatic process of a public utility has been allowed to favor business profits over propriety.

But our networks are improving (in Martinsville and Patrick County), ingenuity has created new opportunities for access, and students and teachers are adapting to how best to work in the virtual world, which are educational curricula in themselves. These are our laboratories, and each of us must experiment and find solutions.

And the solution to this issue in our schools continues to appear simple: Do what’s best for the public’s safety.

We have learned painfully that some individuals don’t listen, don’t care to do the right thing for the greater public good. Wear a mask to help the world? No way!