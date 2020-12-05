OUR VIEW: Students don't need to be in classrooms right now

This is a good time for kids not to be in schools. Maybe last month was OK. Maybe next month will be – although you can measure our skepticism pretty quickly.
We say this of course because of the rising cases of COVID-19 across the region, the state and the country, to dangerous and impossible levels that are clogging our hospitals and, we fear, increasing traffic in our mortuaries.
The big alert from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention remains simple: Avoid indoor public gatherings, keep your social distance to 6 feet, wash your hands frequently and – without any question – wear a mask when around anyone outside your home.
We always have considered the most precarious of environments under those guidelines to be schools. Separation and distancing are nearly impossible to manage, and undiagnosed illnesses can float around like dust mites. There is no more obvious petri dish for community spread of the virus.
And we have seen that despite the best efforts of noble-minded educators that this has occurred. Cases are being revealed almost every day, and it’s eye-opening how many of them are at schools where no students are in classrooms.
We offer that this week three staff members at Magna Vista High School tested positive for COVID-19. That’s six cases within the past month at a school that adjourned in-person classes in early November after having been in hybrid session for less than a month.
Students won’t be back in Henry County Public Schools’ classrooms until at least Jan. 19 – a decision we highly applaud and which looks now to be exceedingly prescient – but that hasn’t stopped cases from emerging.
We’ve been lobbying for months for transparency in everything COVID-19, and to that point we commend HCPS for creating a dashboard to inform everyone. Those new cases at Magna Vista can be found there, as well as those that came before them.
But we learned this week from the Virginia Department of Health’s K-12 school outbreak dashboard that there is an “outbreak in progress” at Patrick Henry Elementary School in Martinsville, after five confirmed cases were reported among staff in the first half of November. This follows recently released information about cases at Martinsville Middle School.
Those two reports are from schools that haven’t had any in-person classes this semester, but they inform how the problem could be much worse with students in place.
To that point Patrick County Public Schools continues its hybrid schedule, which we urge its board to reconsider immediately. Patrick County has the highest per-capita virus infection rate in the West Piedmont Health District: 32.5 cases per 100,000 population for a 7-day average and 481 per 100K for 14 days. That’s more than twice as high as the CDC’s rating for highest risk (200).
Patrick County Superintendent Dean Gilbert is admirably quick to alert about cases – this week announcing three exposures at two schools — but we encourage him to take a cue from new Danville Public Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston, who at her first board meeting on Thursday night, recommended that students return to virtual learning until at least Jan. 5. Her board unanimously concurred.
We know the arguments against such a change, that distance learning continues to be deficient in many areas, mostly because of the enduring failures of our public approach to broadband expansion. What should be an automatic process of a public utility has been allowed to favor business profits over propriety.
But our networks are improving (in Martinsville and Patrick County), ingenuity has created new opportunities for access, and students and teachers are adapting to how best to work in the virtual world, which are educational curricula in themselves. These are our laboratories, and each of us must experiment and find solutions.
And the solution to this issue in our schools continues to appear simple: Do what’s best for the public’s safety.
We have learned painfully that some individuals don’t listen, don’t care to do the right thing for the greater public good. Wear a mask to help the world? No way!
Even if you think the long-term effects of stunting both our students’ sociological and academic progress is an immense greater good, surely you can see that hundreds of your friends and neighbors are being infected with the virus each week, and for every one of those, hundreds more are affected (either by a passed-along infection or limitations).
Then there are the dozens each month entering the hospital, many of whom don’t come out alive.
That’s a sobering statement, but this is our bottom line: We need to limit our community events and activities, and any continuing classroom learning needs to be suspended as reinforcement of that goal.
Surely we have learned THAT lesson.
