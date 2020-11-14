OUR VIEW: The case is made for Father Mark White

But Knestout did not recant or reconsider, as best we know, and White remained out in the cold with no real prayer for reinstatement.

Until this week.

At the heart of White’s commentaries was Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the man who had ordained him decades ago and who, it had been revealed, had been guilty of sexual abuse. You don’t have to have had your knuckles rapped by nuns or studied modern theology to know that the Catholic Church has in many cases been very adept at lifting its carpets to deposit its soil when it comes to priests and abuse.

White said he felt betrayed that a man he had revered was yet another in what has become an embarrassingly long line of indiscretions, nay crimes, by priests. He thought the Vatican needed to be more aggressive in disciplining priests at all levels and more open with members of the church about how it was handling those cases. That’s what he wrote.

So what happened Tuesday? The church announced that an investigation by the Vatican had found that the late Pope John Paul II had been warned about sexual impropriety by McCarrick but made him the Archbishop of Washington anyway.

The report also said that the American bishops who investigated McCarrick had provided “inaccurate and incomplete information.”