OUR VIEW: The case is made for Father Mark White

We would surmise that Father Mark White experienced a day of atonement this week. We would guess that at the very least his priestly decorum must have been tested to some extent.
If you haven’t been following the story that began about a year ago and has played out through 2020, White was the priest of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Martinsville and St. Francis-Assisi in Rocky Mount who became the irritant of his bishop for outspoken comments on a very popular blog.
The Rev. Barry Knestout, the Bishop of Richmond, told White to stop his blog, especially comments about how the church, the Vatican and all its cardinal-clad clan were handling charges of sex abuse by priests.
White did suspend his blog for a while, sparred publicly with Knestout at times, served his congregations and then, when the pandemic emerged, asked for permission to resume his blog to maintain better contact with his remote-worshipping parishioners. Knestout didn’t respond, so White began to write anyway. Forgiveness is thine, sayeth the lord.
But Knestout had no forgiveness, and he stripped White of his priestly assignments and sent him to prison — well, as a minister to the prison in Bristol. White, whose mother was in a retirement home in Martinsville, didn’t want to leave, generated protests of support, took his case to the Vatican and now is writing a book rather than a blog.
But Knestout did not recant or reconsider, as best we know, and White remained out in the cold with no real prayer for reinstatement.
Until this week.
At the heart of White’s commentaries was Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the man who had ordained him decades ago and who, it had been revealed, had been guilty of sexual abuse. You don’t have to have had your knuckles rapped by nuns or studied modern theology to know that the Catholic Church has in many cases been very adept at lifting its carpets to deposit its soil when it comes to priests and abuse.
White said he felt betrayed that a man he had revered was yet another in what has become an embarrassingly long line of indiscretions, nay crimes, by priests. He thought the Vatican needed to be more aggressive in disciplining priests at all levels and more open with members of the church about how it was handling those cases. That’s what he wrote.
So what happened Tuesday? The church announced that an investigation by the Vatican had found that the late Pope John Paul II had been warned about sexual impropriety by McCarrick but made him the Archbishop of Washington anyway.
The report also said that the American bishops who investigated McCarrick had provided “inaccurate and incomplete information.”
We can’t say that we commend the church for its book of revelations about McCarrick. We would only be throwing stones to suggest his actions are far more reprehensible than the church’s handling of the charges against him.
We are old school enough to believe that a priest/minister/preacher has a moral obligation to uphold the highest standards of his or her Biblical calling. We know we are talking about humans who are vulnerable, but the vows and oaths of those who help us communicate with God are a little more rigid than those spoken facing an altar rather than away from it. A priest who can’t live up to those commitments should not be ordained, much less promoted, as was McCarrick, to one step below pope and maybe two removed from sainthood. How troubling and sickening is that?
And that brings us back to Father Mark White and his vindication.
After all White’s preaching on the topic, the Vatican did as he suggested and revealed much of the failings of the church on this matter. It spilled its holy blood and offered a sacrifice — albeit ultimately of a deceased pope — on the altar of those transgressions.
That’s all Father Mark wanted. That’s why he blogged. That’s why he spoke. That’s why he wrestled verbally with his boss.
Yes, we believe that bosses must be followed. Yes, we know that Bishop Knestout has the right to direct his priests and expect their loyalty to him. But what was Knestout really defending in his restriction on free speech?
Were Father Mark’s comments reprehensible or distasteful and disgusting?
Well, no.
Were the church’s actions with McCarrick?
Well, yes.
Vindication is more human than divine, but wouldn’t it be nice if the church realized a mistake born of a colossal blunder and allowed Father White to return to his adoring parishioners in Martinsville and Rocky Mount?
He has paid for whatever sin you might think he committed. Let’s show a little forgiveness and listen to the people in the pews.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!