OUR VIEW: The election is over (mostly) so how do you help us heal?

But surely we all can unite to realize that our children and grandchildren need a healthy planet that will survive their lives, that we need to protect and help those who can’t help and protect themselves, that our greatest brains need to be unleashed on how things might be and not entranced with how things were when we were children.

Surely we can agree that all people are created equal, regardless of gender, race, nationality or even sexual orientation. Surely we can respect our neighbor and not simply attack him or her because of a bumper sticker or campaign sign or a certain colored cap.

Because if we can’t, then none of that will happen. Our planet will burn up, our society will die out, and we will end up in a confrontational scenario that feels more like 1860 than 2060.

So what will you do? How will you help?

Can you find a way to listen first and argue second? Can you find a way to reach out with the kindness of an open palm and not a balled fist?

Can you help us stop the spread of the coronavirus until science can catch up and provide us a chemical tool to do so?

Can you realize that sensitivity that some bemoan as “political correctness” is simply just caring about the feelings of others?