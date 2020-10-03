OUR VIEW: The president's virus infection should inspire us to do better

Early voting has been robust in Virginia since it began on Sept. 18. There are many easy ways to vote, and we encourage you to find the best one for you and take it. We are approaching the deadline for registering to vote in this election – as long as you are 18 on or before Nov. 3 and reside in Virginia you are eligible – and we implore you not to eschew that opportunity. You can register and then vote all in one stop.This virus will keep President Trump off the campaign trail in many ways for at least a few days, but we feel certain he would encourage you to fulfill your commitment. He would want you to go to the polls and to mark your ballots. He also now probably would reinforce the rules to wear a mask.