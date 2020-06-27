OUR VIEW: This ugly finger-pointing isn't the city's business

It would be helpful, of course, if all Americans knew their history better than they do. It would be especially helpful if our elected leaders knew it better. And it seems it would be most helpful if the congressman who represents Virginia’s 5th Congressional District — a district once home to Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, James Monroe, Patrick Henry and some of the nation’s most consequential historical events — understood it best of all. However, one of the candidates seeking the Republican nomination for the 5th District congressional seat appears to have missed out on those history lessons. We refer to Bob Good, the former Campbell County supervisor who is challenging incumbent Denver Riggleman for his party’s nomination at a convention this Saturday.