OUR VIEW: We are failing our big test

Like a note from a teacher to our parents to explain that our effort and performance in an important subject was so far subpar and we were in jeopardy of failing, the missive arrived from the medical professionals at Sovah Health who manage our hospital.
This was Monday, when the regional trend for cases and deaths because of COVID-19 was growing significantly each day, and the hospital, in a 500-word, unsigned note to the community, explained our position quite well:
“More than eight months into the pandemic, we simply cannot let our guard down – and you can rest assured that the Sovah Health team will not. But it is going to take all of us being extra cautious and taking every possible preventive measure to change the course of the pandemic and avoid a greater health care and economic crisis.”
Read those words again: “It is going to take all of us being extra cautious and taking every possible preventative measure…”
That’s the essence of why the hospital felt moved to write this note and why you read and hear similar imploring comments from so many leaders and health officials: Beating this pandemic is incumbent on the effort of all of us.
And, like that teacher’s note: We are on continuing to do unsatisfactory work in this ever-important area.
Since Monday, this is what has happened in the West Piedmont Health District: Five more people have been reported dead of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. But, more broadly, there have been 399 new cases identified. On Friday the number of new cases rose by more than 100 in one day for the first time. And eight more people have been hospitalized.
Bottom line: The disease is spreading at a 7-day average rate more rapidly than it did even in March through May, when its viral expansion was being discovered before we knew very much at all. Only improvements in medical care have kept deaths from spiraling even more lethally in our corner of Virginia.
Since Oct. 31, deaths have grown by 20 and cases by 1,509 in the West Piedmont Health District. That’s an increase of about 47% in cases and 22% in deaths. The overall totals, if you don’t follow them routinely: 4,645 cases, 364 hospitalizations and 110 deaths.
Sadly there is a very good chance that each of you knows at least one person who has been either in the hospital or in the morgue.
Back in March and April, ignorance was our enemy. We didn’t know what to do to avoid catching and spreading the virus. We had to learn. But now that we do understand, it’s increasingly apparent we simply aren’t committed to those best practices.
Did you make sure you had a safe Thanksgiving, or did you flock to the airport to travel to a perhaps more-infected state and cram into a small house with a dozen people because, well, it is your right?
Read these words from Sharon Ortiz-Garcia, an epidemiologist with the Virginia Department of Health about the rapid growth in the number of cases:
“Some [of the surge of cases] are associated with current outbreaks in LTCFs [long-term care facilities]. But mainly [they are] associated with cases among the same households, social gatherings, no social distancing, no mask wearing, and cases possibly associated with some workplaces.”
Read that last part clearly again: No social distancing, no mask wearing.
Translation: We aren’t doing all we can to protect ourselves and to help one another.
Maybe you think you are being vigilant and diligent, that you are protecting and following the rules.
Or maybe you are among those who believe masks don’t work, that you have the personal choice about whether to wear one, that your personal freedom outweighs your commitment to the safety of your family, friends, state and nation.
And then there was the church official who wrote this in an email the other day: “Masks are a political statement.”
We find that equally laughable and reprehensible. The only people who would allow politics to skew judgment about public safety is a person who places personal interests above all and who would sacrifice the planet and mankind to elevate his accomplishment or appellation.
No, this is about doing the right thing for all of us.
Once more from Sovah Health:
“We call upon every community member in Danville, Pittsylvania County, Martinsville, and Henry County to lead by example — wear a mask over your nose and mouth, wash your hands frequently, practice social distancing and avoid group gatherings.”
Please don’t think that a vaccine is going to drop in and give you the extra credit to pass this difficult test. You have to put forth the effort now.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.