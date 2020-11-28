OUR VIEW: We are failing our big test

Like a note from a teacher to our parents to explain that our effort and performance in an important subject was so far subpar and we were in jeopardy of failing, the missive arrived from the medical professionals at Sovah Health who manage our hospital.

This was Monday, when the regional trend for cases and deaths because of COVID-19 was growing significantly each day, and the hospital, in a 500-word, unsigned note to the community, explained our position quite well:

“More than eight months into the pandemic, we simply cannot let our guard down – and you can rest assured that the Sovah Health team will not. But it is going to take all of us being extra cautious and taking every possible preventive measure to change the course of the pandemic and avoid a greater health care and economic crisis.”

Read those words again: “It is going to take all of us being extra cautious and taking every possible preventative measure…”

That’s the essence of why the hospital felt moved to write this note and why you read and hear similar imploring comments from so many leaders and health officials: Beating this pandemic is incumbent on the effort of all of us.

And, like that teacher’s note: We are on continuing to do unsatisfactory work in this ever-important area.