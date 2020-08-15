OUR VIEW: We must band together to solve a broad problem

Were you as astounded as we were to read that 40% — 4 out of 10, nearly half – of the students in Martinsville City Public Schools don’t have access to the internet at home? That’s what Superintendent Zeb Talley told the Martinsville City Council this week.
4 out of 10!
That’s a chasm to clear, a mountain to scale, a boulder to move. There is no adequate metaphor to describe for us how big a problem this represents for the education of our children.
Here they sit, kids between the ages of 4 and 18, at home with their schoolwork. Some may say they shouldn’t be left to their own devices, but that’s especially true when those are devices to nowhere, absent connection to the community of education, the base of knowledge and the guidance our children deserve. Yes, the fact that students must learn from home is an awful subtext to a pandemic that was unleashed by ignorance, insolence and ideological instability. But our society is infected, and we must treat that infection as best we can.
That means kids have to stay home, lest the nearly 300 residents of Martinsville who have contracted the novel coronavirus spread it to someone else. Our children must access their lessons through connections and not intersections. We give them tools, paths and guidance, and now we learn many can’t connect to them.
And, let’s face it, as abhorrent as the 40% in Martinsville is, that figure becomes much higher and much more embarrassing the farther you travel into the creeks and valleys and forests of Southwest Virginia, where bouncing broadcast signals don’t work and the required fiber optics haven’t been planted. Because we always have treated the access to the web as a luxury for those who could afford it rather than a necessity for life to continue, we are failing these students.
Progressive thinkers have been preaching this sermon to deaf ears for at least two decades. As momentum and vision showed us how the world would need to be, few have responded with adequate authority.
This conundrum is at the essence of our rural and urban divide. The needs of suburban dwellers get all the right opportunities to be met, but those in the hinterlands are viewed as sporadic voices that don’t collect into a chorus and thus more easily can be ignored.
The coronavirus has provided an amplifier that insists the sprawling individual voices actually must be heard, lest we underserve our youth, limit our future and fail in yet another way to overcome this enemy of the world.
But we never would have expected that this would be a problem in Martinsville. So 40% of nearly 2,000 students don’t have access in a city that is almost universally wired with fiber?
There are approximately 670 houses per square mile in Martinsville, and census data says that about 3/4ths of the roughly 12,500 residents subscribe to an internet service. Yet some 800 students aren’t among them? That’s a low return on high penetration.
Here’s how we failed: Broadband access should be provided to everyone. When the electrical wiring and the water line are connected at a house, the fiber must be connected, too. Just as telephone service was required for our parents, our children deserve to be able to communicate seamlessly.
How much greater is our access abscess in Henry County or Patrick County? How many more children will we fail because an opportunity to provide service became a bone of contention in a skeleton of a network? What is that going to take? Who will offer the first true solution?
Henry County’s supervisors tried to argue this point with Comcast a few weeks ago but succeeded in moving that needle only a notch or two, adding a few streets, a few houses and a few miles in an inadequate reconciliation.
60%. The number with internet. Every student knows that score would be a failing grade on any exam. We obviously are failing this one.
