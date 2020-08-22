OUR VIEW: We need to know about why so many are dying in our area

COVID-19 has visited its death cycle upon our neighborhoods and left us mourning the loss of too many lives and the fearsome fragility of too many more.
This past week the number of deaths from those infected by this killing coronavirus doubled across the West Piedmont Health District. No, we aren’t talking about counts that hint of those thousands in Florida or Texas or Georgia or other states beset by deadly surges, but by percentage our death totals feel sadly similar.
That Patrick County would rank among the worst in Virginia for deaths per 100,000 residents is almost inconceivable, especially if you recall that Patrick was one of the last counties to post a positive case and had only two on May 1.
Now there are about 200 Patrick Countians – perhaps more as you read this – who have contracted the virus. Dozens have been hospitalized, and at least nine have died. We know some reasons for sharp spikes in cases and hospitalizations and deaths, as we do about those in Henry County and Martinsville, where the numbers are more even more frightful.
We can put a finger on why last Wednesday Henry and Patrick counties accounted for half the COVID-19 daily deaths in the state, but we just can’t put that finger down with the precision this tragedy demands.
Outbreaks in senior-living facilities in Stuart and Fieldale and Martinsville have added stunningly fast-growing communities of the illness. This has happened across Virginia and the U.S., with some estimating that 40% of the nation’s nearly 175,000 deaths have been in such facilities. We have mimicked that trend, but have we learned enough from those who have gone before?
Most such facilities have erected viral fortresses for their residents, barricading them from family members and their potential germs, necessarily severing their last physical touches with normalcy. We have hated those requirements, shedding tears as we saw grandparents and parents waving from behind glass, speaking through interactive apps or watching their own tears dampen the masks they must wear. We have appreciated the ingenuity and the sensitivity we’ve seen in handling these moribund moments in an eternal effort to make the unreal feel real.
But then we wonder: How has this virus breached such reinforced ramparts? How have these residents become infected?
And the only clear answer is through the absence of focus by the employees or the employers. If the residents don’t leave and no visitors are allowed, is there any other answer but sieves in the system?
We’ve heard anecdotes that make us outright angry, of workers who don’t disclose possible exposure to the virus or – even more horrible and callous – don’t reveal their own symptoms. We find such actions almost criminal. We’ve heard employees say they are inadequately shielded by personal protective equipment, and although we understand there is expense against the bottom line for what inevitably are businesses, we ask what the cost is of human life. We’ve heard that some have taken chances because they couldn’t afford to be quarantined and lose income or, worse, be fired for not showing up. That is unacceptable.
The problem is that we don’t know enough about why and where our people are getting sick and dying. State health officials are conservative in their disclosure. We know geography and can plot segments of ages, gender and ethnicity. But we don’t know where each became ill and how that illness evolved to curse or cure. Some of the senior care facilities have been forthcoming. Stanleytown Health & Rehab in Fieldale and Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab in Martinsville have provided hard facts about so many who have been infected or passed away. Others, we fear, have gone quiet in sort of a presidential impersonation of “if you say nothing, this virus will just go away.”
Maybe, but the only thing going away is our loved ones. Too many. Too quickly. Too quietly.
