OUR VIEW: You have one more chance to do your duty

Have you done your part? Have you been to the polls, mailed your ballot or made plans to go to your precinct to vote on Tuesday? If you are an adult living in Virginia, that’s your job, and we hope you are up to it.
As you may have seen in the data reported so far, thousands of your friends and neighbors already have voted across our localities, with the turnout already reaching toward 40% in some registrars’ offices. That’s remarkable number, but it isn’t good enough.
We think it should be 100%. Because there are much easier options and a much wider window of time now to allow you to participate. There really is no excuse except apathy, and we can’t tolerate apathy. You shouldn’t either.
We like the example set in Texas, where it was reported Friday that more people already had voted in this election than had voted in the 2016 presidential election. Pause and consider that, and if you don’t plan to vote, hide your head in shame.
We are entrenched in our commitment to implore everyone to vote. We can’t abide the practices in which some political factions – and we won’t name parties here, but you know who does what – constantly blocks, impede and deter voter turnout. We can’t imagine why. We can’t stomach why.
But be thankful that in Virginia the coronavirus – as deadly awful as it is – did us a favor by motivating our leaders to look at new pathways for voters to perform their civic duties without having to endanger each other’s lives by enduring long lines and much touching of implements on Election Day. And there are new practices in place to make voting on Tuesday safer, too.
So what is or has been holding you back? Surely it’s not a lack of motivation.
Judging from the public discourse among the five candidates for the Martinsville City Council, that race has generated a lot of energy. The early turnout in the city has been solid, and we expect that you want to participate.
Letters to the Editor have been written with strength of opinion and strong belief and deftness of argument. We like that, but those words only really matter if they convert to a checkmark on a ballot. All talk and no action is a waste.
Of course, you have that little thing called the presidential election on the ballot. We feel certain you have a firm choice there.
There is the vote for one of our senators and, for some of you, the race between newcomers Bob Good and Cameron Webb in the 5th Congressional District. There’s a lot on the line here.
One more thing: Don’t forget you must approve constitutional Amendment 1, which would create a bipartisan election commission to draw the next set of lines based on the 2020 census. This amendment and its underlying principle is, in many ways, the most important choice of all.
This issue pertains specifically to you and how you are represented in Washington and Richmond. This amendment purports to create a process that is fair and devoid of politics, giving more voice to you, the voters.
And that’s really what this is all about – your voice, your decision, your right to choose, and our reinforcement of democracy and freedom.
The bottom line: Don’t let the fear and loathing that has girded this presidential race squeeze you out of voting. Some have said the outcome could take days. Others have predicted there could be violence, although we pray that the United States doesn’t devolve into, oh, Venezuela or some place.
We are better than that. We should have grander goals.
But that all, ultimately, depends on you.
If you haven’t voted, do so on Tuesday. Raise your voice and shout through the ballot, and you will be heard.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.