OUR VIEW: Your vote will decide winner of this race

In homage to the pandemic-delayed Kentucky Derby (raced Saturday), we are at that point when the track announcer would inform us: They’re at the post.
But in this case we refer not 17 3-year-old Thoroughbreds but to two septuagenarian men who are entering the final sprint of their race for the White House.
Labor Day is traditionally the bell for that last lap to any general election day, and even as we have prayed that the days of this awful 2020 would pass quickly and painlessly, like the kidney stone this year has become, we also would light candles and say rosaries that these next eight weeks (from Tuesday) zoom with the speed of light rather than a thundering herd. This could be the most important election in our nation’s history. Certainly electing George Washington (in an albeit different process) was monumental, and the choices of Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Roosevelt were so in retrospect.
But the anticipated choice between President Trump and Democrat Joe Biden can be seen as a crossroads for Democracy, theocracy and even, as it increasingly seems, the basic civility of society.
We are not here to endorse either candidate or to analyze any issue surrounding this race, but we are here to encourage you to participate, to get out and vote however you can, to make your voice count and be heard, because in our view that’s a responsibility that overrides any political party and should be embraced, reinforced and enacted by all who believe in our Constitution.
That electoral process will be under more scrutiny this voting season than at any time in history. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to reconsider our norms, and those who fear what that means are casting doubt – and some legal maneuvering – about how those newly imagined elections might play out. In Virginia we expect to see more voting by mail, more early voting in-person and a much broader opportunity for individuals to exercise their responsibility in the safest and most convenient way.
We always have been advocates for wide-open opportunities for the public to vote early and easily – there are many steps that House Resolution 1 would take to improve our election process, but the U.S. Senate won’t touch the bill – and we encourage you to take advantage of opportunities offered. There is no need for crowded voting precincts on Nov. 3, and we don’t want to delay the results beyond that night if at all possible.
The questions about mail-in balloting – the norm in a few states and expanded in others because of the virus – should not be focused on whether Russians will interfere or whether the final tally won’t be known immediately (see Florida, 2000) or even whether the U.S. Postal Service is in position to handle a load of ballots efficiently. No, the real question here is whether you know how this process works, what’s required of you and whether you handle those requirements properly, to ensure that your vote is authenticated and meets all rules and, thus, is counted. Too many mail-in ballots in various primaries were discarded because of the voter’s error, not the system’s. We hope you will take time to study a tutorial, to consult with elections officials and to pay attention to the flood of information that you will receive. If you don’t want to go to the polls, then be sure you do everything you must to have your vote counted.
We know that in these next 58 days (from today) you won’t be thinking about for WHOM to vote – at least not for president. We think virtually every mind is set. In fact, we wish all those campaign dollars that will underwrite resounding and redundant advertising could be rerouted to some useful cause – like stimulus efforts … anything but a useless gale of rhetoric.
Yes, we want you to vote at all cost, but we offer one caution: President Trump told a group in North Carolina on Wednesday to vote both by mail and in person to ensure their votes would count and to test the system. Don’t do that. It’s a felony.
