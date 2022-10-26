 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Endorse your candidate with a letter to the editor

To the public:

All letters to the editor pertaining to the upcoming elections must be received by the Bulletin by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, to qualify for publication. Send letters to info@martinsvillebulletin.com or P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115, or bring to 19 E. Church St. To qualify for publication, a letter must be up to 300 words, and any facts or statistics cited must be verified, with verifications complete and any questions about the letter answered by 5 p.m. Nov. 4.

There is no deadline on letters for other topics. Letters will be run in the order they are received as space permits.

-- Bulletin Staff

An alternative to reversion

