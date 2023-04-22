To the editor:

I’d like to take a moment to offer some information about Teal Jones’ Pine Products operation on Carver Road.

When Teal Jones purchased the operation in 2018 we undertook a modernization program, investing tens of millions of dollars in new technology in the sawmill, installing computerized systems that maximize recovery from each log, extending existing buildings and adding new ones, and purchasing new forklifts. We turned Pine Products into a cutting-edge operation, with double the previous production.

With that has come dozens of new jobs – we’ve expanded our workforce by about 30%.

We are a more dynamic, active local employer – and that does mean more trucks and noise.

We are aware of the concerns raised by some local residents about noise and dust, and are taking steps to address them. We’ve planted trees to act as a sound buffer. We have ordered a sweeper vehicle, which will help control dust and mud. We are adjusting our schedule so most operations will be halted in the evening and overnight.

The mill has been at this site since the 1950s, and the property is zoned for industrial uses including sawmills. It was here long before most homes in the area were built.

We want to be a good neighbor and welcome any ideas about additional adjustments we might make

Brian Fietz

The writer is the general manager of Teal Jones Pine Products in Carver