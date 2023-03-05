To the editor:

As a member of the Iriswood District, I am excited to voice my opinion for the proposed Axton Solar project that is being considered for our community. Not only will this project help to diversify and strengthen our energy grid, but it will also provide much-needed funding for our community and our educational system.

As we all know, our educational system is the cornerstone of our community. Schools provide diverse opportunities for learning, opportunities of social growth and a sense of pride for our students and families. With the Axton Solar project, we have an opportunity to generate additional revenue for our schools without increasing taxes or cutting programs, including $680,000 in tax revenue in the project’s first year alone. If constructed, the project would be expected to generate revenue for decades, which would mean money for the county and the schools. That means greater investments in our young people and in our future.

As someone who has been a teacher, coach, and principal in the Henry County area for years and resides in the Iriswood District where the project would be constructed, I know this project will be a win-win for our community and especially our schools. I urge my fellow community members to educate yourself on the benefits of this project.

Ben Gravely

Iriswood District