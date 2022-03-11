Hodge: Many came to the rescue

On Monday, March 7, as reported in the Bulletin, there was a forest fire behind and adjacent to my property on Old Liberty Drive in Axton. After discovering the fire a passerby, RN Jodi Robertson Plaster, stopped and helped call for help. Jodi remained on the scene with me and alerted fire personnel to my neighbors' horses and dogs who were saved. Members of my church, Moral Hill MBC, also came and gave support. It was reported there were over eight forest fires in Henry County that day. Thank you to all the agencies that came and worked tirelessly to contain the fire: the fire departments of Axton, Brosville, Horsepasture and Ridgeway, and the Virginia Department of Forestry. May God bless all of you!