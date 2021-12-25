Hollifield: Revisiting career day and the giant books

Here’s what I learned at an elementary school career fair: Giant books impress children, though not as much as a bazooka.

A gaggle of realtors, chiropractors, lawyers, small-town journalists, government workers and business people who 30 years ago dreamed of being baseball players, rock stars, Navy SEALS, astronauts and ballerinas spent several hours talking career choices with children who dream of being baseball players, rock stars, Navy SEALS, astronauts and ballerinas.

Organizers warned us to be prepared to discuss salary, which I find to be an uncomfortable topic for anyone who makes less than $1 million a year. So, I readied my response beforehand:

“How much do you get paid?”

“$1 million a year.”

“Is that your truck in the parking lot?”

“Yes it is, Billy.”

“It’s Rusty.”

“Yes it is, Rusty.”

“No, your truck is rusty.”

“Yes it is, Billy.”

Knowing I needed something other than witty repartee, I took along two vintage bound editions, which are the actual newspapers – hundreds of them -- from 1965 and 1970 compiled into what amounts to two huge hardback books measuring 2 feet from top to bottom.

The children filed through in groups, first learning the ins and outs of real estate before moving on to differentiate between brown and rainbow trout at the Wildlife Commission display. Then it was my turn to thrill them with roguish tales of sitting behind a desk and tapping out six inches of copy on the city council’s plan to annex a small portion of a vacant lot.

Luckily, the bound editions captured their imaginations immediately.

“Those are giant books,” said a sixth-grader.

“Yes, they are,” I said, glad that an upperclassman had taken notice.

“How many pages are in there?”

“Uh… I really don’t know.”

“But you’re the editor.”

“Yeah, but, I mean, I didn’t make that actual book. I … uh… work on the newspaper and stuff.”

He seemed disappointed.

After I was asked by three separate students how many pages were in one of the giant books, I winged it.

“About 600.”

“Wow! There are 600 pages in that book!”

As much as I tried to steer the conversation toward journalists and what journalists do, it always came back to the giant books.

“How much do the books weigh?”

“Oh, they’re heavy. I had a hard time carrying them in.”

“Can I pick one up?”

“Yeah, go ahead.”

I imagined the conversation when he got home: “Momma, we had career day at school and there was a man who made giant books and he let me pick one up and it had a lot of dust on it and I ‘bout sneezed my head off.”

All was well until later groups rotated through – groups that had first encountered a Marine recruiter and a state trooper before my giant books. Suddenly they weren’t as impressive.

“Hey, Mr. Newspaper man, I got to try on a bullet-proof vest.”

“Oh yeah? Well, I wore this tan jacket today. It protects me from the cold. And I guess you’ve heard about the giant books.”

“I got to hold a bazooka, too.”

The Marine recruiter, in addition to being a nice guy in a snazzy uniform, had tried to upstage the giant books by bringing a shoulder-fired anti-tank weapon, decommissioned and safe for the children but nonetheless impressive.

“Bazooka, huh? See that giant book over there? That’s not just hardbound, son, that’s armor plating, or what passed for armor plating in ‘65. Dig deep, young man, and you’ll find a treasure trove of 40-year-old city council stories safe within.”

He returned to the Marine recruiter and his rocket launcher.

He’ll be back, I told myself. No one can resist the siren song of the giant books.

He didn’t come back.

Scott Hollifield is editor/GM of The McDowell News in Marion, NC and a humor columnist. Contact him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com.

