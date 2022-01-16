Hollifield: Tom T. and the $40 from the parking lot

Back around 1968, the late, great country-and-western artist Tom T. Hall wrote and recorded a song called “The Ballad of Forty Dollars.” It was his first top 10 hit, riding up the charts all the way to No. 4 in the nation.

In the song, the narrator and his buddies Fred and Joe are hired to dig a grave, which takes them seven hours and a case of beer to accomplish. They watch the funeral from afar, the narrator mentioning he wouldn’t mind being closer but he doesn’t own a suit and all that preacher talk of hellfire tends to spook him. He comments on the comings and goings of the mourners until the end.

“Well, here I am and there they go/And I guess that you might call it my bad luck,” Tom sings at the conclusion. “I hope he rests in peace/But the trouble is the fellow owes me forty bucks.”

The following is “The Ballad of Forty Dollars, Part 2,” with apologies to Tom T. Instead of digging a grave, I was at the nearest discount variety store to pick up a pair of sunglasses, since the left lens fell out of the pair of sunglasses I had picked up a month earlier at the same discount variety store. I am hard on sunglasses and rarely pay more than $1.25 for a pair, figuring I would rather lose or destroy cheap ones than expensive ones.

Leaving the store sufficiently stocked on eyewear that may or may not offer adequate UV protection, I stepped off the sidewalk into an empty parking space in front of the store, looked down and spotted a wad of cash.

I scooped it up and quickly counted it. It was $40. Now, $40 certainly won’t buy what it did back when Tom T.’s narrator was digging graves and drinking beer, but it is still enough that if it fell out of my pocket, I would miss it.

A woman had gotten out of a car adjacent to the empty space where I stood and entered the store just a few seconds before I found the cash. Maybe it was hers.

I reentered the store and stopped her in the aisle. “Excuse me, ma’am,” I said. “I found this money in the parking lot. Did you drop it on your way in?”

She seemed aghast, like I was trying to hand her a dead weasel.

“No! That money is not mine. It is not mine.”

I didn’t want to harass every shopper in this particular discount variety store with offers of free cash, so I decided to see the clerk.

“I found this money in the parking lot,” I told her. “If someone comes back to the store and says they lost some cash, here is my phone number. They can give me a call and I will return it.”

I imagined there would be a tearful, joyous scene in which I starred as the hero. “Sir, that $40 was the final payment on my kidney transplant. You truly are a lifesaver. Thank you so much for returning it.”

Still, I didn’t feel it was right to keep the $40. I passed it along to someone who I figured could use $40 more than I could at that time.

But if I am ever tasked with digging a grave like Tom T.’s narrator, I know who I am going to call.

“Hey, you remember that $40 I gave you back in 2021? Yeah, I need a favor. And you might want to pick up a case of beer.”

Scott Hollifield is editor/GM of The McDowell News in Marion, NC and a humor columnist. Contact him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com.