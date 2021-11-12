Hollifield: Unfortunately, I'm not $50,000 richer

According to the BBB news release, which unfortunately did not promise to give me any money, there’s an uptick in reports of the scam, with 188 incidents submitted to the BBB Scam Tracker from consumers across the United States since 2019.

In 2021, there have been 175 submissions to date, an increase over the previous year. Total losses reported are more than $13,000, though there are surely more who got taken in.

“It's almost like whack-a-mole. We have alerted the FBI. We have alerted various authorities to this. We've done postings online that this is a scam,” Franco’s attorney told WISN 12.

So how can you protect yourself from this scam and others if your name is not Manuel Franco? Here are some tips:

-If it sounds too good to be true, you can bet “agent” Lucas Robertho has something to do with it.

-If someone promises to curl your toes, have it notarized for your protection.

-If total strangers promise to send you $50,000 because your spinning balls were randomly selected, do not immediately start pricing new Jeep Gladiators or horses.

Scott Hollifield is editor/GM of The McDowell News in Marion, NC and a humor columnist. Contact him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com.

