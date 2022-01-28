Hollifield: You bet Jurassic we’ve got dinosaur news

In breaking dinosaur news, Dewayne “The Rock” Johnson does not own a T. rex skull worth $32 million, Washington state could finally name its official dino and a creature dubbed the “living fortress” had a lot going against it.

I know what the skeptics are saying:

“Sure, Scott, as the former bureau chief of the Monkey Action News team, you were considered an expert at alerting the public to simian high jinx, but why should we trust you to deliver earth-shaking dinosaur news?”

It’s because I love dinosaurs. Not in a weird way like frolicking in a cheap motel room with someone from an internet chat site who agreed to don a dinosaur suit, but in an innocent child-like way.

I was 5 years old, sitting on the floor in front of the TV on a Saturday morning with a bowl of Froot Loops when appeared what now I consider greatest dinosaur movie of all time: “Valley of Gwangi.”

The movie had it all: Cowboys battling dinosaurs; a tiny horse called El Diablo that can fit in the palm of a hand; and a rampaging Allosaurus named Gwangi who fights a circus elephant to the death.

I learned later this film was not a documentary.

But it instilled a love for dinosaurs that I carry with me to this day. So, skeptics, if there are any left at this point, that is why I should be trusted to deliver earth-shaking, dinosaur news. Like this:

He’s the Rock, but that’s no fossil. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the former wrestler who became the world’s greatest actor who looks exactly the same in every single role, shook up the world of paleontology when he appeared on a virtual ESPN interview with the skull of T. rex in the background.

“I got a T. rex skull, yes,” Johnson told hosts Peyton and Eli Manning. “That’s ‘Stan.’ So as a matter of fact ‘Stan’ is the most complete T. rex skull ever found by a paleontologist—a young paleontologist—and his name was Stan, so this T. rex head was named after him. Pretty cool and badass, isn’t it?”

It is pretty cool and badass, especially since in 2020 an anonymous buyer purchased a T. rex skeleton nicknamed Stan for $31.8 million at an auction.

The Rock eventually came clean. His skull is a replica, not the real Stan.

That makes me wonder if Hulk Hogan is lying about the Megalodon in his swimming pool.

At least they can agree on something this important. According to MYNorthwest, the effort to make the Suciasaurus rex Washington’s official state dinosaur — which has failed in the past – now has bipartisan support and could be successful after reintroduced as part of the 2022 session.

Lawmakers from both parties were finally able to reach across the aisle without fear that a Suciasaurus rex would bite off their hands.

The article said 12 states currently have official dinosaurs. Not among them is the following creature.

Sure, but he had a nice personality. The fossil of Struthiosaurus austriacus was first discovered in Austria and has been in the collection of the Institute for Paleontology in Vienna since the 1800, according to a CNN article.

Scientists recently examining the fossil determined the creature, sometimes called the “living fortress” due to his armor-like outside, was

“lonesome, sluggish and hard of hearing.”

On a side note, if you are trying to convince someone on an internet chat site to frolic with you in a cheap motel room while wearing a dinosaur costume, do not describe yourself as “lonesome, sluggish and hard of hearing.”

And that is all the breaking dinosaur news fit or unfit to print.

Scott Hollifield is editor/GM of The McDowell News in Marion, NC and a humor columnist. Contact him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com.