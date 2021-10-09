 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ingram: Snow Creek deserves full EMS coverage
0 comments

Ingram: Snow Creek deserves full EMS coverage

{{featured_button_text}}

On September 23, 2021, at 5:30 a.m., I found my husband lying on the floor, having suffered an apparent stroke. Due to rain, my landline phone was out of order. I tried my cell phone but had no service. I had to leave my husband to seek help.

I went to the home of Chief 6-Mark Law. He was able to contact dispatch via radio.

I live 1.7 miles from the Snow Creek Rescue building and passed the building en route to Mark’s home. What could have and should have been a 5-minute response time was a 28-minute response time, because we had to wait for a medical unit to come from another part of the county.

Snow Creek citizens, I want you to be aware that most of Franklin County has 24-hour, 7-day-a-week EMS coverage. Had you been in the same situation as I faced on Thursday morning, would you have known where and how to get help? It’s time that we the citizens stand up for ourselves. Be aware that we pay the same tax rate as everyone else in the county but get half of the EMS services that other areas of the county receive.

Snow Creek District Supervisor Leland Mitchell’s answer is going to be that the Snow Creek Rescue Squad building does not have sleeping quarters. Franklin County has wasted and continues to waste enough money to add sleeping quarters to our building.

I’m asking each and everyone to contact the Franklin County officials: Leland Mitchell, supervisor for the Snow Creek District, 540-493-0059; County Administrator Christopher Whitlow, 540-480-3030; Assistant County Administrator Steve Sandy, 540-483-3030; and Public Safety Director Billy Ferguson, 540-483-3091, to let them know that half-time EMS services in the Snow Creek area are not acceptable. We deserve the same for our tax dollars as everyone else.

JOYCE K. INGRAM

Snow Creek

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Alas, a dollar isn't what it used to be
Opinion

Editorial: Alas, a dollar isn't what it used to be

In a sure sign that inflation is bearing down on us, the Dollar Tree chain has announced that it is going to stock items in many of its more than 15,000 U.S. and Canadian stores (five of them in the Fredericksburg area) that cost more than a buck.

Editorial: YouTube's ban of anti-vax lies isn't censorship, it's responsible behavior
Opinion

Editorial: YouTube's ban of anti-vax lies isn't censorship, it's responsible behavior

YouTube recently announced it will ban content that spreads misinformation regarding not just the coronavirus vaccines but vaccination science in general. It’s an acknowledgment that today’s misplaced conservative resistance to the coronavirus vaccines both feeds and is fed by the broader anti-vaccination movement that was around well before the pandemic. YouTube and other social media giants ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert