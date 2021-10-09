Ingram: Snow Creek deserves full EMS coverage

On September 23, 2021, at 5:30 a.m., I found my husband lying on the floor, having suffered an apparent stroke. Due to rain, my landline phone was out of order. I tried my cell phone but had no service. I had to leave my husband to seek help.

I went to the home of Chief 6-Mark Law. He was able to contact dispatch via radio.

I live 1.7 miles from the Snow Creek Rescue building and passed the building en route to Mark’s home. What could have and should have been a 5-minute response time was a 28-minute response time, because we had to wait for a medical unit to come from another part of the county.

Snow Creek citizens, I want you to be aware that most of Franklin County has 24-hour, 7-day-a-week EMS coverage. Had you been in the same situation as I faced on Thursday morning, would you have known where and how to get help? It’s time that we the citizens stand up for ourselves. Be aware that we pay the same tax rate as everyone else in the county but get half of the EMS services that other areas of the county receive.

Snow Creek District Supervisor Leland Mitchell’s answer is going to be that the Snow Creek Rescue Squad building does not have sleeping quarters. Franklin County has wasted and continues to waste enough money to add sleeping quarters to our building.