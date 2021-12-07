Is the rift between the public and the C-suites permanent?

HANNIBAL, Missouri — During a visit here in 1882, Mark Twain wrote to his wife, Olivia, of the rush of sentiments he experienced returning to the town of his childhood.

"I have spent three delightful days in Hannibal, loitering around all day long, examining the old localities and talking with the grey-heads who were boys and girls with me 30 or 40 years ago," he said. "It has been a moving time. I spent my nights with John and Helen Garth, three miles from town, in their spacious and beautiful house. They were children with me, and afterwards schoolmates."

Garth was Twain's childhood friend, and Hannibal was their playground.

It was here the boys roamed the hills, rivers and caves that surrounded this Mississippi River town. Twain, known as Samuel Clemens in his youth, would leave here as a teenager and go on to spin his youthful adventures into "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer," "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" and dozens of other books.

Walking through the parlors, libraries and kitchen of the Garth home, a stunning Second Empire-Italianate mansion that is now a delightful bed-and-breakfast, it is easy to imagine Twain holding court here with his childhood friends who went on to have their own significance in the fabric of their country.