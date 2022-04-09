 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jones: Join vigil for survivors

  • 0

Dear editor:

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM). The goal of SAAM is to raise awareness on sexual assault and to educate others about what it is and the affects it can have on survivors. Sexual assault can take many forms; for example, forcing one to perform oral sex, attempted rape, unwanted sexual touch and rape.

This is an opportune time for you to get involved with Southside Survivor Response Center (SSRC) and help us “Bring Light to the Darkness.” "Hear the Voices & See the Faces of SURVIVORS” in our community at our Virtual Candlelight Vigil. Please join us on Tuesday, April 19, at 6 p.m. as we support survivors of sexual violence.

Contact Mary Jones at mjones@ssrcenter.org for virtual sign-on information.

Mary Jones

Sexual Assault Victim Advocate

Southside Survivor Response Center

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kozelsky: Respect kids' privacy online

Kozelsky: Respect kids' privacy online

The generation of children who have been exploited on adults’ social media feeds is starting to come of age. Society is just beginning to realize the impact that exposure has on them.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert