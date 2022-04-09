Jones: Join vigil for survivors

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM). The goal of SAAM is to raise awareness on sexual assault and to educate others about what it is and the affects it can have on survivors. Sexual assault can take many forms; for example, forcing one to perform oral sex, attempted rape, unwanted sexual touch and rape.

This is an opportune time for you to get involved with Southside Survivor Response Center (SSRC) and help us “Bring Light to the Darkness.” "Hear the Voices & See the Faces of SURVIVORS” in our community at our Virtual Candlelight Vigil. Please join us on Tuesday, April 19, at 6 p.m. as we support survivors of sexual violence.