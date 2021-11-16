Joseph Kozelsky: Biden appears to have overcome stuttering

My wife and I are not the only ones to notice this. Here’s something from Dan Roche (who is also someone who stutters), writing in the LA Times, on March 19, 2020. Quoting him about Biden: “I’ve heard him use overly complicated or quirky phrasing and immediately recognized the method of a master stutterer: the almost savant-like ability to rephrase a thought or paragraph on-the-fly to avoid a problematic word or syllable.

“At a campaign stop on March 5, Biden ‘forgot’ Obama’s name, identifying him simply as ‘the last guy.’ At other events he’s said, ‘President my boss.’ Some see this as evidence of a man losing his mental faculties. I see the familiar trick of calling a last-second audible for an easier syllable or phrase, [an] in-the-moment wordplay, stutterers use to navigate their speech.”

What I personally see in President Biden’s speech patterns is an individual who has mastered so many great hurdles; perhaps the greatest one of all is there are NO observable secondary tics, gesticulations, grimaces or distracting movements. None.

While he still experiences his apparent speech blocks, he has done amazingly well. He has not let a presumed speech difficulty get in the way of his goals.