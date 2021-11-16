Joseph Kozelsky: Biden appears to have overcome stuttering

The other day I had inadvertently tuned to one of the “hard right” TV channels. They were doing a very cruel article about the president’s sometimes disjointed speech patterns.
Like everyone, I too had noticed this of course, and one day my wife pointed out that perhaps at least part of, if not all of, what we were seeing were examples of stuttering speech patterns. Now, as I see sentences abandoned in midstream and substitutions, circumlocutions, etc., I have become convinced that his disjointed speaking patterns were at least in large part disfluencies as he was coping with stuttering issues.
As someone who has stuttered throughout the early years of my life, how well I personally know of these behaviors. Being largely fluent now, there was a time I often used phrases such as “How’s it going” when answering the phone. I think this is a very common substitution. One time a colleague in a stuttering therapy program told the group that when he called a friend once, his friend’s father answered the phone. He was so messed up by this unexpected surprise that he couldn’t say his friend’s name. Instead, all he could do was to utter “Is a boy there?” There are tens of thousands of these various awkward substitutions that all persons who stutter have used.
Stutterers are masters at substituting words for potential blocking moments. Sometimes they work well, but sometimes they don’t and sound awkward or inappropriate. A positive end result, though, is that often stutterers have very large vocabularies.
My wife and I are not the only ones to notice this. Here’s something from Dan Roche (who is also someone who stutters), writing in the LA Times, on March 19, 2020. Quoting him about Biden: “I’ve heard him use overly complicated or quirky phrasing and immediately recognized the method of a master stutterer: the almost savant-like ability to rephrase a thought or paragraph on-the-fly to avoid a problematic word or syllable.
“At a campaign stop on March 5, Biden ‘forgot’ Obama’s name, identifying him simply as ‘the last guy.’ At other events he’s said, ‘President my boss.’ Some see this as evidence of a man losing his mental faculties. I see the familiar trick of calling a last-second audible for an easier syllable or phrase, [an] in-the-moment wordplay, stutterers use to navigate their speech.”
What I personally see in President Biden’s speech patterns is an individual who has mastered so many great hurdles; perhaps the greatest one of all is there are NO observable secondary tics, gesticulations, grimaces or distracting movements. None.
While he still experiences his apparent speech blocks, he has done amazingly well. He has not let a presumed speech difficulty get in the way of his goals.
Ease of speaking does not come naturally for persons who stutter. Most people who don’t stutter approach speaking as an unconscious task that comes easily and automatically. Most people have absolutely no idea of what the life of a person who stutters is like. Imagine having large multiples of instances every single day of your life which you have to face every time you speak with someone or some group. Stutterers always have to think about not only what they are saying, but how it will sound and what words they can use.
So, my hat is off to my president. I may not always agree with him, but I will always admire him for not letting his speech difficulty get in the way of his goal to become the president of the richest and most powerful nation in the world, a absolutely incredible achievement for anyone—let alone a person who stutters.
I am appalled that a news organization would make fun of him because, as I see it, he happens to have a stuttering condition. Let us focus on the issues instead.
The writer is a Bulletin subscriber who has family in Martinsville and lives in Webster, N.Y. He is a retired audiologist.