Juvenile Incarceration Awareness event

Jonathan Hairston and Joshua Hairston are two inmates who have spent their entire adult lives incarcerated, imprisoned since they were teenagers. They are at Green Rock Correctional Center, where they aim to inspire other inmates to reenter society with better approaches to life.
They are the organizers and sponsors of "Juvenile Incarceration Awareness," which will feature a cookout, bouncy house, DJ and informative dialogue, from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Southside Park, 1224 Ransome Drive, Martinsville.
Tags
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Holly Kozelsky
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today