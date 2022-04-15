 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Juvenile Incarceration Awareness event

  • 0

Jonathan Hairston and Joshua Hairston are two inmates who have spent their entire adult lives incarcerated, imprisoned since they were teenagers. They are at Green Rock Correctional Center, where they aim to inspire other inmates to reenter society with better approaches to life.

They are the organizers and sponsors of "Juvenile Incarceration Awareness," which will feature a cookout, bouncy house, DJ and informative dialogue, from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Southside Park, 1224 Ransome Drive, Martinsville.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert