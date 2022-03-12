King: Once-in-a-lifetime chance for uptown

As a resident and property owner in uptown Martinsville, I would like to express my thoughts about the role of Uptown Partnership, Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber’s Partnership for Economic Growth (C-PEG), and the Martinsville-Henry County’s Economic Development Corporation (EDC). I know the Chamber of Commerce, C-PEG and the EDC have in the past and are now in the present working on revitalizing the central commercial district for Martinsville and Henry County. I have participated in all the previous studies that were done to evaluate and make recommendations as to what could be done to revitalize the area.

Unfortunately, for various reasons few of these recommendations have been implemented.

I was so delighted when I learned about the formation of Uptown Partnership, with help from the Harvest Foundation and the City of Martinsville, and that this organization would focus just on uptown. As the title states, this organization is focused on being in partnership with the Harvest Foundation, the City of Martinsville, the Chamber of Commerce, C-PEG, EDC, businesses, museums, schools, hospitals, local service organizations, and many others who are working toward revitalization of the Uptown business district. All these partners have many responsibilities and serve all of Martinsville and Henry County, but this organization is focused solely on the task of revitalizing the Uptown business district.

I feel that the time is right for the goal of revitalizing uptown to be accomplished. With a full-time professional leader, funds from Harvest and the city, leveraged funding from other state organizations, serious investors, cooperative property owners, and an increasing demand for people wanting to live, work, and play in Uptown, I am optimistic that Martinsville will once again become a place we can all be proud of.

I remember one of the consultants brought in shared that tourism is the second biggest economy in Virginia. Heritage tourists want to go to unique places. The statistics show that they will stay longer and spend more money than other tourists. We have a unique and historic place that can become a destination for tourists and a draw to bring in new residents. For this to happen we need to have an Uptown business district that is appealing to those tourists and potential new residents.

Having a portion of the ARPA funding designated to assist Uptown Partnership, in collaboration with the entire community, would go a long way in helping to continue the work that Uptown Partnership has begun toward the revitalization of uptown. This funding opportunity focused on uptown revitalization is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I hope that the City Council, the City of Martinsville, the Harvest Foundation and members of our community will be supportive and that this funding will be used intentionally toward the highest and greatest good.

The writer lives and owns property in uptown Martinsville.

