Display recommended

If you want to know about Black History, well to restate that, we all should want to know about our history; you should go see Rev. Tyler Millner’s display and hear him talk about it. I highly encourage people to do so, and guarantee you will walk away feeling a lot different than when you came.

I go to Morning Star Holy Church and to be honest, I did not think much about all the things he had downstairs. The things some look at as junk are actually treasures of wealth about black history, people of history, legacies and so forth. I am still amazed.

One of the board members of NSBE (National Society of Black Engineers) told me she wanted to do a walk through and see what all he had. I met her at the church along with others. As I stood there listening, I was wowed about it all; first the knowledge Rev. Millner processed when it came to talking about his collection, and then the fact he was involved in a lot of the things that he talked about.

I received more than a history lesson that day. He said “In order to know where we are going, we need to know where we came from.”

Regina Warren

Martinsville