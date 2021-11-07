111121-mvb-edt-letters-stackhouse-NEEDS

To the Editor:

As employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs, and specifically in our roles within the Salem VA Health Care System, we are privileged to thank our Nation’s Veterans every day. Men and women who have served in conflicts from World War II to Afghanistan can be seen in our halls every day and each has a story to tell.

Most of these men and women will tell you with no false modesty that they have not done anything special; that they were trained to do a job and did it; and that they did what anyone else would have done in their position. That may be true, but the fact of the matter is, it is the actions of these few that have allowed all of us to live in peace, with freedom and security.

Not every veteran has stormed a hill, been wounded in combat, or even seen combat, but all have dedicated their service with the acknowledgement that should the need arise, they would answer the call. That spirit of service before self and personal integrity is the shared common bond that unites our soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, Coastguardsmen and guardians.

As we enjoy the Veteran’s Day holiday, the parades, and gatherings, I encourage you to reach out to a veteran you know, or a family member who has supported that veteran’s journey and say thank you.