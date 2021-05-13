A chance for churches to start fresh

The Gallup group put out a poll on March 29 stating that church membership in America has dropped below “the majority” for the first time. I’m a Christian, and I don’t see this as a bad thing. Let me explain why.
Don’t get me wrong: I still believe in going to church. Christians have a God-given command to assemble, so says Hebrews 10:25. However, I believe that a distinction needs to be made between the church of the Bible and the subsequent sects that were founded after Jesus built his church, the Church of Christ, in the first century as per Matthew 16:18.
Here’s what I mean by “subsequent sects”: King Henry the 8th founded the church of England in 1531; many Baptist historians credit John Smyth for founding the Baptist sect in the 1600s; John Wesley founded the Methodist sect in the 1700s; John Knox founded the Presbyterian sect in the 1500s. We could list more, but I believe you see my point. These religious groups are not actually found in the Bible by name, doctrine or practice, and because of this, I don’t mind that their membership is failing.
Someone might say, “Where are people going to get their morals if they are not going to church?” I don’t think most people have been hearing morals taught from the pulpit in years. If so, how is it the case that there are so many instances of fornication, “no-fault-divorce,” which Malachi 2:16 says God hates, and if it’s the case that “gender dysphoria” is a product of schoolhouse bullying, why are the kids not being taught “be kind to each other” as per Ephesians 4:32?
Drunkenness, drug usage, gambling and on and on all committed by regular churchgoers. Either the memberships are just that rebellious, or they are not hearing any sermons on these topics.
With memberships dropping maybe now the sects will realize that their unbiblical gimmicks got them nowhere.
Recently Gene Anderson wrote in the paper condemning churches that used “bands in their gigantic music” services ("Where did Christ’s leadership go?", March 12). Well, it’s just as unscriptural for Episcopalians to use their pipe organs as it is for a church to use a guitar.
When the numbers get whittled down, it’s an opportunity for a fresh start. This is an opportunity to abandon creeds and divisive titles that we might be Christians only, following only the Bible.
