A chance for churches to start fresh

The Gallup group put out a poll on March 29 stating that church membership in America has dropped below “the majority” for the first time. I’m a Christian, and I don’t see this as a bad thing. Let me explain why.

Don’t get me wrong: I still believe in going to church. Christians have a God-given command to assemble, so says Hebrews 10:25. However, I believe that a distinction needs to be made between the church of the Bible and the subsequent sects that were founded after Jesus built his church, the Church of Christ, in the first century as per Matthew 16:18.

Here’s what I mean by “subsequent sects”: King Henry the 8th founded the church of England in 1531; many Baptist historians credit John Smyth for founding the Baptist sect in the 1600s; John Wesley founded the Methodist sect in the 1700s; John Knox founded the Presbyterian sect in the 1500s. We could list more, but I believe you see my point. These religious groups are not actually found in the Bible by name, doctrine or practice, and because of this, I don’t mind that their membership is failing.