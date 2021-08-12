A differing view about 'life' after death

I’m a Christian, and while I don’t have a doctoral degree from any seminary, I take my Bible study very seriously. With that being said, I believe Tyrone Wooding’s recent letter (“Where Do We Go When We Die?” July 19) missed the whole point of the “after-death” question.

Wooding used (and I would say “misused”) a handful of scriptures to present the idea of “soul-sleeping,” which is a popular doctrine within the Jehovah’s Witness sect. Essentially, what I gathered is that Wooding is asking the question, “Are we conscious while awaiting our eternal reward?” I think that the more important question is where will a person be in eternity?

I believe Wooding’s letter displays one of society’s bigger problems with religion: bickering about moot points. Conscious or unconscious, I’m not really worried about what the “in-between” looks like if I leave here headed for heaven. If we replace Wooding’s question with, “Am I going to heaven or hell?”, then we are introduced to more questions: “Is hell even a real place?” and/or “If heaven is a real place, how do I make sure that I go there?”