A differing view about 'life' after death

I’m a Christian, and while I don’t have a doctoral degree from any seminary, I take my Bible study very seriously. With that being said, I believe Tyrone Wooding’s recent letter (“Where Do We Go When We Die?” July 19) missed the whole point of the “after-death” question.
Wooding used (and I would say “misused”) a handful of scriptures to present the idea of “soul-sleeping,” which is a popular doctrine within the Jehovah’s Witness sect. Essentially, what I gathered is that Wooding is asking the question, “Are we conscious while awaiting our eternal reward?” I think that the more important question is where will a person be in eternity?
I believe Wooding’s letter displays one of society’s bigger problems with religion: bickering about moot points. Conscious or unconscious, I’m not really worried about what the “in-between” looks like if I leave here headed for heaven. If we replace Wooding’s question with, “Am I going to heaven or hell?”, then we are introduced to more questions: “Is hell even a real place?” and/or “If heaven is a real place, how do I make sure that I go there?”
A surprising number in my generation do not even believe in an eternal hell. I don’t see a way around it: if you’re going to follow Jesus, the Christ, then you’re going to have to believe in an eternal hell. If you don’t believe in an eternal hell, then what is Jesus saving us from? If an eternal hell isn’t real, then what was Jesus talking about in Matthew 5:22, 18:8, and 25:41? Someone might say, “We believe in hell, we just don’t believe that it’s eternal.” My response to that is, “Please explain from Matthew 25:46 how the word ‘everlasting’ is limited in time, but the word ‘eternal’ is not limited in time?”
Then there’s a segment that does not believe that souls go to heaven, but rather live forever on planet Earth. Jesus said in John 8:21-24 that those who die in their sins cannot go where he is (heaven). The implication is that if we do not die in our sins then we do go where he is: heaven. Paul said in Philippians 1:21 that he desired to be with the Lord. The Lord is in heaven. 1Peter 1:4 says that our reward is reserved “in Heaven.” The question remains: how do I make sure I’m going to heaven?
Some of Jesus’ last words were recorded in Mark 16:16: “He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned.” In Acts 2:37 the people asked “What must we do?” and in Acts 2:38 Peter answered, “Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins.” In Acts 16:30 the Philippian jailer asked, “What must I do to be saved?” In Acts 16:31-33 the man was told to believe and was baptized. Jesus saves us, but the Bible says that Jesus saves a person when they are baptized in water into his church.
The writer lives in Martinsville.