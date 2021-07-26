A few things to understand about voting rights

To the editor:
I am going to review a recent letter ("GOP wants to restrict voters' cheating," July 1) to explain voter rights. This is easy because it is spelled out in any copy of the Constitution that, of course, would include the amendments to the Constitution. Four amendments pertain to voting and use the words “shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state ...” This covers female or male, race or color, poll tax or any tax and anyone 18 years or older.
These words “shall not be denied or abridged ...” seem to be what some states do not comprehend. States have no justification to deny qualified voters to vote. States should have every reason and every convenience to allow authorized voters to record their votes.
We can receive voter ballots as absentee, mail-in ballots, inside and outside voting, drop off ballots at designated locations, etc. What ever is required for the needs of voters to cast their vote “must not be abridged.” Every state, county, parish and city has an approved bipartisan arrangement that must accept the integrity of the voting process. This is how each state is then able to verify its results through the state attorney general.
The other significant phrase in these four amendments consistently states that Congress has the “power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.”
We, as a nation of technology, are able to provide voting opportunities, collect ballots in legitimate machinery, verify the voter’s choice, retain the results and authenticate that we have an honest election procedure.
We as citizens, drive our Congress. If they are the ones to enforce these articles, then we need to speak to their need to assure that we are neither denied nor abridged on any vote in any state for any purpose. The vote confirms our citizenship in this nation.
JOHN REHDER
Ridgeway