A few things to understand about voting rights

To the editor:

I am going to review a recent letter ("GOP wants to restrict voters' cheating," July 1) to explain voter rights. This is easy because it is spelled out in any copy of the Constitution that, of course, would include the amendments to the Constitution. Four amendments pertain to voting and use the words “shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state ...” This covers female or male, race or color, poll tax or any tax and anyone 18 years or older.

These words “shall not be denied or abridged ...” seem to be what some states do not comprehend. States have no justification to deny qualified voters to vote. States should have every reason and every convenience to allow authorized voters to record their votes.