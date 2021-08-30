A Martinsville native who changed Virginia

July 1 marked the 50th anniversary of the effective date of the current revised Virginia Constitution, which forbids discrimination by race, color, sex, or national origin. Section 15 of Its Bill of Rights guarantees every Virginia child a free public school education. And, tellingly, after 194 years, the “free elections” promise of George Mason’s original Virginia Bill of Rights, Section 6, became real.
After the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act and the Supreme Court’s 1966 decision declaring unconstitutional Virginia’s poll tax initiated under the last revised Virginia Constitution, that discriminatory practice and several others lodged in the 1902 document found no home in the new constitution. Moreover, the new constitution embedded an elections framework, Article II, which over the past 50 years spawned exponentially more extensive voter participation in Virginia elections with no hint of fraud.
The executive director of the 1968 Commission on the Revision of Virginia’s Constitution, appointed by Governor Mills E. Godwin, which laid the foundation for the 1970 revision, was UVa constitutional law professor A.E. Dick Howard. Gov. A. Linwood Holton also appointed him to lead the campaign to educate the Virginia electorate about the merits of changing Virginia’s organic law once the General Assembly considered and amended the commission’s work. He was, in effect, the chief architect and salesman of the document.
In the spring 2021 edition of the law schools quarterly publication, Howard described the need for a revision:
“(By 1970) Virginia itself was changing. Largely rural in 1902, Virginia was fast urbanizing. Long in the grip of the Byrd Machine [the rural political machine led by former governor and U.S. Senator Harry F. Byrd, a conservative Democrat], Virginia was becoming a two-party state. The poll tax had been declared unconstitutional. Massive resistance to school desegregation had brought a Supreme Court decision ordering Prince Edward County to reopen its schools. The constitutional shoe cobbled in 1902 no longer fit the Commonwealth.”
That 1902 shoe successfully stamped out 90% of the Black vote following its adoption and, unintentionally, 50% of the white vote — mainly poor rural farmers. The 1902 convention delegates made no bones about their intentions. As Carter Glass of Lynchburg put it, the goal was “ ... (to) cut from the existing electorate four-fifths of the negro voters. That was the purpose of this Convention.”
And, when asked if the reduction in the votes of Black Virginians would come from fraud or discrimination, he proclaimed:
“By fraud, no: by discrimination, yes. But it will be discrimination within the letter of the law, and not in violation of the law. Discrimination! Why, that is precisely what we propose; that, exactly is what the Convention was elected for —to discriminate to the very extremity of permissible action under the limitations of the Federal Constitution, with a view to elimination of every negro voter who can be gotten rid of, legally, without materially impairing the numerical strength of the white electorate.“
To accomplish a 1970 revision of Virginia’s organic law and lay a discrimination-free foundation for her future, Professor Howard faced two daunting tasks: first, ensure that the Byrd machinists understood that attempting to circumvent the 14th and 15th amendments by employing a sharp drafting strategy like 1902 was not an option in light of the United States Supreme Court’s landmark decisions of the ‘50s and ‘60s, some nullifying specific provisions of the 1902 constitution. Second, and perhaps more critical, persuade Black Virginians. They had no reason to trust another document, authored primarily by powerful white men, that their future voting rights and education rights found protection under the new Constitution’s canopy.
Professor Howard named the organization promoting passage of the new revised Consitution “Virginians for the Constitution.” He selected a campaign staff to disseminate information about the new Constitution and make the arguments for its passage.
Other than the campaign’s press secretary, all the staff members were either lawyers or law students, except for Sammy Redd Sr. of Martinsville, a rising senior at Virginia State University and the only Black staff member. He was also the only Vietnam veteran.
Howard named Sammy “to work with minority groups in the campaign.” That primarily meant that Sammy traveled to MBUCs, churches, voters league organizations and civic groups throughout Virginia. He spent a considerable amount of time in Southside Virginia, where the resistance of white voters to the new revised constitution was strong. Black Virginians of that part of the state needed to understand the new day dawning with the new Constitution. That was one of Sammy’s tasks, and he met the challenge.
Sammy had attracted Howard’s attention during the 1969 special session of the Virginia General Assembly, when that body considered the commission’s report on constitutional revision. The commission did not recommend lowering the voting age to 18. Sammy was one of the student activists lobbying the assembly to adopt an amendment for consideration by the electorate to lower the voting age to 18. The effort failed by one vote in the Virginia Senate, but not because of the lack of effort on Sammy’s part.
His passionate plea before the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee drew attention in nearly every newspaper in Virginia. He told the committee of a friend left behind in Vietnam who longed to cast a vote. That friend never got the chance, Sammy said, “He was old enough to die but not old enough to vote.”
Commentators and observers of the proceedings of the day believed Sammy changed some minds. He no doubt touched some hearts.
Sammy brought the same passion to his work for Virginians for the Constitution. And his effort is part of the 1970 revised constitution’s legacy: It slammed the door on Jim Crow. Hopefully, it never opens again.
Fred Smith is a resident of Martinsville.