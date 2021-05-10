A solution for immigration problems

To the editor:

I have a recommendation for all the states that have illegal immigrants coming across their borders. Have buses waiting for them, load them up and take them to Washington, D.C. Tell them that this is their new neighborhood!

Be sure to drop them off in President Biden and Vice-President Harris' neighborhood. I wonder if they would still consider this a challenge instead of a crisis.

I guarantee you that they will do something about it. Before the Capitol was attacked on Jan. 6, they didn't believe in walls, but look what they did. They put up walls around the Capitol and kept them there for months for no reason at all and used the taxpayers' money because it was all about them.

Yet they don't want walls at the border. Isn't that hypocritical? They don't really care about the crisis at the border because it is not really affecting them.

If they cared, the vice president would have been there. It makes a difference when the crisis is in your neighborhood.

GARY HUGHES

Ridgeway