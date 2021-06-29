A struggle to celebrate the month

At the risk of being labeled shortsighted or narrowminded, I confess that I have a hard time understanding what it is that the LGBT community wants. What I mean is: Many times when I openly say, “I don’t support homosexuality; marriage is the union of one man and one woman,” I am met with the question: “What business is it of yours what homosexuals do in the privacy of their homes?”

Here’s my confusion: 11 months out of the year the sexuality of the homosexual community is none of my business, but in June their sexuality is forced down my throat. I don’t know what I am supposed to do.

Is June the time when we can voice all of our concerns and disagreements with the LGBT community? Now that June is about to end again, may I talk about how Wardell Pomeroy in his book, “Boys and Sex” notes on page 149 that homosexuality is not genetic, but is a choice? Many today in the LGBT community would disagree.

Another admittance on my part is that I don’t understand how “Gay Pride Month" is anything akin to February’s “Black History Month” or March’s “Women’s History Month.” Being born with dark skin or being born a woman is nothing a person could choose, and yet they were treated differently because of it.