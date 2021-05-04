A tribute to the first-generation Black teachers at Carver HS

This is my tribute and statement during Teacher Appreciation Week about the former George Washington Carver High School in Fieldale and a first-generation group of teachers.

“The Gold ‘ore’ In Education is … the teacher … regarded as a semi-god, a community leader, a moral example, a foundation of knowledge, the symbol of wisdom, the walking truth of life, and an encyclopedia of culture!”

These words from an unidentified author form a most “fitting tribute” to the first generation of teachers at the George Washington Carver High School in Fieldale, -- and to Black teachers overall.

When I consider my days at G.W. and reflect on my teachers, I have some of the fondest memories and defining stories that I treasure and will continue to do so. I owe these gifts to the magical, dynamic, competent and inspiring teachers at George Washington Carver High School.

They taught, and we learned. They spoke, and we respected them … and while doing our best to meet their expectations of us.

They had high expectations and inspired confidence in us — the students — and we were motivated to excel.