Afghanistan is more than final bombs

To the editor:

A terrorist group called Isis-K deployed a suicide bomber to wreak havoc at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Thirteen U.S. service members were killed; 14 were injured. At least 95 Afghans were killed and more than 100 wounded.

This was a tragedy to be sure but should be viewed as part of the infinitely larger tragedy of our 20-year war in Afghanistan. During the conflict 2,448 U. S. service members were killed, as well as 3,845 U. S. contractors, 47,245 Afghan civilians, 444 aid workers and 72 journalists.

The military engagement began after 9/11/2001 when the Taliban would not turn over Osama bin Laden and other members of Al Qaeda per U. S. demands. The Taliban and Al Qaeda paid dearly, although bin Laden managed to escape into Pakistan (where he met his fate 10 years later).

It was a successful mission, and that should have been the end of it. Yet George W. Bush decided to occupy this brutal country that has dealt death throughout history, to the British, to the Soviets, to anyone perceived as foreign invaders.